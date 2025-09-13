Canadiens: Pair Of Rookies Ready To Fill The Void In Montreal

While GM Kent Hughes pulled some moves to help the Montreal Canadiens’ power play over the summer, he did no such thing for the penalty kill. Furthermore, by letting Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak walk away, he lost a pair of players who played a significant role when down a man. A pair of rookies has noticed the void and hopes to fill it.

Oliver Kapanen played in 18 games with the Canadiens last season and spent the rest of the season playing with Timra IK in the Swedish league. There, he played a significant role for his team and was called upon in all kinds of situations; at even strength, on the power play, and on the penalty kill as well. He entered the rookie camp with one clear objective: making the Canadiens.

I practiced hard all summer, only for one goal: to make the team and play in Montreal.

- Kapanen has one goal.

The 22-year-old is focusing on camp and wants to impress while not giving the Habs’ brass any reason to send him down. Asked how he sees himself at his peak in the NHL, he replies that he wants to be a trustworthy player who can be put on the ice in all situations, it is his strength and what he’s been doing during his whole professional career.

As for Armia and Dvorak’s departure, he said:

Yeah, sure, a couple of guys left, and there might be some spots opening. I know what I need to do on the ice, and I want to focus on those to take the place. He added that it’s a significant role to play on the PK and that when he saw that, he thought I could do that.

Kapanen is no stranger to playing when a teammate is in the box; not only did he do it last season in the Swedish league, but he also did it in the SM-Liiga in Finland and during his junior days. As he said it himself, of course, it’s a different league and it involves other players, but it entails the same responsibilities.

He won’t be the only one hoping to step in to fill the void; Owen Beck will have the same goal. The 33rd pick overall at the 2022 draft is aware that the Canadiens have a crowded roster and that if he wants to make it, right now, he has to aim to be a reliable, trustworthy bottom-six player.

Laval Rocket coach Pascal Vincent was impressed by his play when he used him as a winger during the AHL playoffs, and Beck says he’s happy to have that in his toolbox now, since he had never played on the wing before:

My first call-up was actually the first time I played on the wing, which was a bit nerve-racking, but I guess there’s no better place to learn than at the highest level. As that continued later in the year, I felt comfortable with it. You know, if that’s where I can be utilized, I’m looking forward to that opportunity.

- Beck on the possibility to move to the wing

Vincent advised him to rely on his strengths, and for Beck, that means utilizing his skating skills across the ice, in transitions, and on the defensive side of the puck. This is an area where he can excel and should prioritize it. In hindsight, the youngster admits that he might have put too much pressure on himself in his second camp after having dominated in his first one. Like many players, when he first came in, he had no expectations, but when he turned up in year two, he willingly admits that he might have set his sights a bit high.

Beck also acknowledges that seeing a couple of PK spots opening this summer excited him; he has experience playing on the penalty kill, and he could be of service in that regard. That could very well be the case, since winning puck possession on the penalty kill is crucial. That skill may well help him to crack the Canadiens’ roster as well. Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook haven’t exactly shone in that department, and if they can’t win draws, they may just be better suited to playing on the wing.

The battle at center should be a fun one to watch this year during the main camp, especially if Hughes draws a blank on the trade market and Martin St-Louis has to look internally to fill his lineup down the middle. The fact that these two youngsters can play when down a man could be a difference maker and help open their path to the NHL.

