Canadiens Prospect In Fine Form For First Game

Michael Hage and the Michigan University Wolverines were playing their first game of the season last night, and it’s fair to say that the Montreal Canadiens’ prospect was in fine form. Ironically, the opponent in this 11-1 win was Mercyhurst, and the Wolverines had absolutely no mercy.

The Habs’ first-round pick and 21st selection overall at the 2024 draft eased himself into the game, not getting on the scoreboard while Michigan took a 4-1 lead, but in the remaining 40 minutes, the 6-foot-one center scored three goals and added two assists for a total of five points. Two of his five points came with the man-advantage.

Canadiens: Hutson Big Contract Watch

Canadiens: Newcomer Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury

Canadiens Take 14th Place In NHL.com Power Rankings

For this first game of his sophomore season, Hage centered Michigan’s second line flanked with childhood friend Malcolm Spence, a New York Rangers prospect, and Nick Moldenhauer, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick.

Last season, Michigan ranked fourth in the Big Ten behind Michigan State, Minnesota, and Ohio State. Hage and his teammate will no doubt be hoping to improve on that result. They do say start as you mean to go on; if that’s how the Wolverines play all year, they could be a force to be reckoned with.

Hage is 10 pounds heavier than he was last season after realizing that it’s not easy to play against men in the NCAA. At the development camp, the young man said he wasn’t bothered by all the talks concerning the Canadiens’ second-line center. While fans were clamoring that the team needed to find another second-line pivot until Hage was ready, the youngster wisely shut out the noise and concentrated on himself and what he could actually control.

It will be interesting to see how Hage evolves this year and if he’s ready to turn pro once he completes his sophomore season in Michigan. Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson both made the jump to the pros after their second season in the NCAA, and with the current center depth in the Canadiens’ organization, nobody would complain if Hage were ready after this year.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.