Canadiens Prospect Is Big Player To Watch

The Montreal Canadiens have multiple young players to keep an eye on as the preseason continues. Among the most intriguing is forward Joshua Roy, as the 22-year-old forward is looking to prove that he deserves a spot on the Canadiens' opening night roster.

Roy played in 12 games this past season with the Canadiens, where he scored two goals. He also played in 23 games for the Canadiens during the 2023-24 campaign, where he posted four goals and nine points. Overall, the 2021 fifth-round pick has shown signs of promise when given the chance to play for Montreal, but now he will be looking to have a breakout season in 2025-26 for them.

Roy will be in the lineup for the Canadiens in their Sep. 25 preseason matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is a big game for Roy, as this will allow him the opportunity to try to stand out. If he puts together a strong performance for the Habs, it could very well help his odds of making the NHL roster.

Nevertheless, it is going to be very interesting to see what happens with Roy from here. The young forward has the potential to become a solid NHL player, and time will tell if he takes that next step this season.