Canadiens Should Keep Eye On Penguins Star Trade Target
Oct 20, 2026 10:42 PM
Updated Oct 20, 2026 10:45 PM
The Canadiens should consider pursuing this Penguins star.
The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to add to their forward group this season. While their biggest need is another top-six center, it also would not hurt for them to add another impactful winger to solidify their top nine.
When looking at trade candidates around the league, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust stands out as a fascinating potential option for Montreal.
Rust has been the subject of trade speculation for a while now, and it has carried over to the early stages of this season. With this and the Penguins struggling out of the gate, it would be understandable if the Canadiens made a push for him.
If the Canadiens acquired Rust from the Penguins, he would give them another proven top-six winger with plenty of experience. He would be a good veteran for Montreal to have around, and this is especially so when noting that he has two Stanley Cup rings.
Rust is also still a very good player at this point in his career. In seven games this season for Pittsburgh, he has posted three goals and five points. This is after he had 29 goals and 65 points in 72 games last for Pittsburgh. He also had 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games for the Penguins during the 2024-25 season.
With numbers like these, Rust would be a good heart-and-soul player for the Canadiens to add as they aim to take another step forward this season. His contract adds to his appeal, too, as he has a very reasonable $5.125 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season.
Rust suffered a lower-body injury in the Penguins' most recent game against the Utah Mammoth. If this injury ends up not being a significant one and he doesn't need to miss too much time, it would make sense for Montreal to pursue him early on this season. If not, he would be a realistic target for them closer to the deadline.
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