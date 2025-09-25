Canadiens: Slafkovsky Is Playing Big

This season is the first of Juraj Slafkovsky’s new contract. He now makes $7.6M, which is quite near to what his linemates with the Montreal Canadiens, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, are making, and the team will be looking for him to have the same kind of impact they have.

No, I’m not talking about scoring 90 points like Suzuki or scoring 40 goals like Caufield most likely will; that’s not his role. He has the shape to be a power forward, and that’s what the Canadiens want - they want Slafkovsky to build on his strong suits and utilize what made him a first-overall pick.

Training camp started nearly 10 days ago, and so far, so good. I know some people have criticized him already this year, but what I’m seeing doesn’t warrant criticism. Martin St-Louis has called for more intensity, and the youngster has brought it. He might have looked annoyed at practice at times when he was involved in a rugged one-on-one battle, but getting annoyed shows he cares.

On the ice on Tuesday night, he was a factor. His presence made a difference, and it was painfully obvious when he got a skate to the face and had to go off for some repairs. Without him, the top line didn’t look as good, and no one was able to fit his chair and contribute to that top line.

As soon as he returned, Suzuki scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal, and the big Slovak got the primary assist on the lamplighter. Unlike last season when he was barely visible early on, he’s all over the ice right now, and he understands the assignment.

He’s finishing his checks and jumping on loose pucks, and if the Habs lose possession, he immediately flips the switch to active defense mode. He’s got an active stick, and he makes himself a nuisance for the opponents.

For the first time this early in a season, the big man is playing big, and that’s fantastic news for the Canadiens.

