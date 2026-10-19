Canadiens Star Is Starting To Bounce Back At The Right Time

If Slafkovsky can continue to set up his teammates but also get his goal scoring going again, it would be great for the Habs. He showed last season that he is capable of producing like a star, as he recorded 30 goals, 43 assists, and 73 points in 82 games. With this, it would not be shocking if the young forward has another big year in 2026-27, even if he had a quiet start to it.