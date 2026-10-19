Canadiens Star Is Starting To Bounce Back At The Right Time
Oct 19, 2026 3:29 AM
Juraj Slafkovsky is starting to get his points back up.
Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky had a quiet start offensively to the 2026-27 season.
In his first five games, Slafkovsky recorded just one point. However, since then, the 2022 first-overall pick is starting to find his offensive rhythm again.
Over his last three games, Slafkovsky has recorded four assists. This included him picking up two helpers in the Canadiens' most recent win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 17.
Slafkovsky also had a two-assist game in Montreal's Oct. 10 matchup against the Sabres. With this, Slafkovsky is starting to see his offensive totals go up again, which is certainly promising.
If Slafkovsky can continue to set up his teammates but also get his goal scoring going again, it would be great for the Habs. He showed last season that he is capable of producing like a star, as he recorded 30 goals, 43 assists, and 73 points in 82 games. With this, it would not be shocking if the young forward has another big year in 2026-27, even if he had a quiet start to it.
It will be interesting to see how Slafkovsky builds on his hot streak for Montreal from here.
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