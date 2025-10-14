Canadiens: Star Prospect Is Aware Of What It Takes To Be A Center

While we already discussed Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage last weekend after another standout offensive performance with the Michigan Wolverines, Marco D’Amico published an article on Research Ground yesterday that is highly interesting. In an exclusive interview with the prospect, D'Amico was told in no uncertain terms that the Canadiens are grooming Hage to be a pivot in the NHL.

For those who had their doubts, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound center told RG that he has worked hard this offseason to build himself into a player who can cope with the strain of playing down the middle in the NHL. That’s not all he’s worked on, though. The way he speaks about the importance of playing a two-way game sounds like he’s already a member of the Canadiens.

His outlook on the game and the fact that he needs to play defense at both ends of the ice when he doesn’t have the puck sounds like a page right out of Martin St-Louis’ book, a true testament to the fact that all parts of the organization Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are building are communicating with each other like a well-oiled machine.. While it’s not always easy to “reprogram” players to play that way, the bench boss will certainly be grateful if Hage joins the Canadiens and has already mastered the art of 200-foot defense.

The piece also mentions that former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty is now part of the Michigan coaching staff and is playing a mentoring role with the 19-year-old. While Pacioretty came up a bit short when it came to being the Canadiens’ captain, he never did as a hockey player. He was an excellent scorer, a hard worker, and had remarkable longevity, skating for 17 years in the NHL (939 games). Had it not been for the numerous injuries he had to deal with, especially at the later stage of his career, he would have played over a thousand games.

Pacioretty spent 10 years in Montreal, and in that sense, he can be an excellent resource for Hage, but the youngster doesn’t want to fast forward to the pros and playing for the Canadiens; he’s focused on winning a national championship for Michigan, an experience that would also be beneficial as he matures into a complete hockey player.

