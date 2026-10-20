Canadiens Surging Prospect Is Tearing Up The AHL Big Time
Oct 20, 2026 2:01 AM
This Canadiens prospect is continuing to impress in a major way.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Luke Mittelstadt is continuing to build on his fantastic start to the season with the AHL's Laval Rocket.
In six games so far this season, Mittelstadt now has four goals, nine assists, and 13 points. When noting that Mittelstadt is a defenseman, these numbers are incredibly impressive.
Mittelstadt is showing no signs of slowing down during his hot streak, either. In fact, he is only continuing to thrive. The left-shot defenseman is coming off three straight three-point games. Over that span, the Minnesota native has recorded three goals and six assists. With this, the young blueliner is dominating in the AHL right now.
Mittelstadt also had a three-point game against the Syracuse Crunch back on Oct. 3. With this, the 2023 seventh-round pick has recorded three points in four out of his six AHL games played this campaign.
With the way Mittelstadt is playing in the AHL, it is clear that he is a prospect who Canadiens fans should not ignore. If he keeps this kind of dominance up, perhaps he could land a call-up to Montreal's roster at some point this campaign.
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