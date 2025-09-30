Canadiens: Suzuki On Never Offside

Ever since the pandemic, podcasts have proliferated on the internet faster than beer is sold at the Bell Centre. One of the relatively recent ones is Never Offside, the one hosted by Cat Belanger Toffoli and Julie Petry (the wives of Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Petry), and this week, on the first episode of their second season, they had Montreal Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki on.

The chat lasted nearly 50 minutes, and many topics were covered, including things Montreal media hadn’t even asked him yet, believe it or not. There was, of course, a chat about his wedding this past summer, and for those hoping to see Fix You be replaced as the entrance on the ice song, forget it; the players love it so much that it was the last song played at the wedding party.

Speaking of the party, according to the hosts, Patrik Laine was the first player to take off his shirt at the Suzuki wedding; apparently, taking off shirts is a big tradition at hockey weddings. But for this one, the shirts were not only taken off but thrown to the rafters at the Four Seasons; you can get the players out of the Bell Centre, but not the Bell Centre out of the players.

The captain agreed to play the two truths and a lie game with the hosts, in which we learned that Suzuki grew up playing violin and that he actually had to crochet at school. Petry jumped on that one, saying he must have bonded with her husband on that one, since he took up needlepoint with his mother-in-law while nursing an injury. Can you imagine Suzuki doing crochet? Or Petry doing needlepoint? Nor can I.

Another funny segment was the one in which they asked Suzuki to do a Habs’ yearbook by answering various questions. When asked who the class clown is, he answered Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky. As for who is the most streetwise, he went for Jake Evans. He had Laine as the best dressed, Struble as the most likely to be late, and a four-way tie between Caufield, Arber Xhekaj, Jacub Dobes, and Kaiden Guhle when it came to the biggest drama queen. Brendan Gallagher is apparently the one most likely to be good at random stuff, while Mike Matheson is the most book-smart (he’s still taking some classes, apparently). He had Samuel Montembeault as the one most likely to order poutine (what do you expect, the guy’s nickname is snacks) and the one with the best hair as well.

There are a lot of other interesting tidbits of information throughout the episode, an excellent way to kill time during a commute to work or back home, enjoy!

