Canadiens: Taking On The Blueshirts

Martin St-Louis and the Montreal Canadiens will be aiming for a fifth win in a row when they host the struggling New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on Saturday night. The Blueshirts have had a tough time this season; they’ve got a 2-3-1 record, and they were shut out in their first three home games. They’re coming to town with a four-game losing streak and will be hoping that, just like last season, the Habs can be just what the doctor ordered.

Last November, they were on a five-game losing streak when the Canadiens visited Madison Square Garden, and they were able to bounce back with a 5-4 win, scoring the game-winning goal with less than 30 seconds left on the clock. The Tricolore really struggled against the Rangers last season. In October, it was them who made them hit rock bottom when they lost 7-2 at the Bell Centre, in front of the 1970s team that was being honoured that night, which would have been Ken Dryden’s last appearance in a Canadiens’ ceremony.

The Habs’ sole win over the Rags last season came in January when they beat them 5-4 in an overtime thriller. Given the Canadiens’ flair for the spectacular this season, that kind of outcome is not out of the realm of possibilities.

The starters have yet to be confirmed for the game, but it would be a shock if Samuel Montembeault weren’t back in net for the home team. The number one is not having a great start to the season and currently has a 0.870 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average, but it’s Saturday night, and logic dictates that the coach will give his number one a chance to bounce back. The Becancour native has faced them eight times in his career and has a 4-3-1 record with a 4.04 GAA and a .880 SV. As for Dobes, he only faced them once, in that 5-4 overtime win last season, which gives him a 3.79 GAA and a .857 SV.

As for the Rangers, their ace, Igor Shesterkin, has faced Montreal six times and has a 5-1-0 record, with a 1.99 GAA and a .931 SV%. As for backup Jonathan Quick, he has a 9-4-2 record against Montreal with a 2.51 GAA and a .914 SV. It’s fair to say that whoever’s in net for New York will present an interesting challenge.

The visitors made some moves this offseason, which included the trade of a player that has been hated in Montreal since that collision with Carey Price in 2014, Chris Kreider. Promising young defenseman K’Andre Miller was also sent packing for two draft picks and Scott Morrow. Coach Mike Sullivan was hired, Vladislav Gavrikov was signed to a seven-year, $49 million contract, and J.T. Miller was named captain. Artemi Panarin is still with the team, but he’s entering the last year of his contract, and it’s far from certain he’ll want to extend. The 32-year-old is playing the seventh year of the $81.5 million contract he was signed to by Jeff Gorton, back in his Rangers days.

Considering they have Matt Rempe in the lineup, it will be interesting to see what St. St-Louis decides to put Arber Xhekaj back in the lineup. From one standpoint, it would make sense, but on the other hand, Jayden Struble had a great game on Thursday night and doesn’t deserve to be taken out of the lineup. If Kaiden Guhle is unable to play, the bench boss may not have to make such a tough choice.

In the last 10 duels between the two teams, the Canadiens have been able to grab four wins, but they’ve only won one of the previous five. The Habs will need to keep a close eye on Panarin, who has seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points in 23 career games when skating against Montreal. As for newly minted captain Miller, he has 28 points in 36 duels, while blueliner Adam Fox has 17 points in 14 games. Mika Zibanejad has also always been a threat against the Habs with 28 points in 38 games.

As for the Canadiens, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield lead the team in scoring this season with seven points each, and they’ve always been productive against the Blueshirts. The Former has 11 points in 15 duels, while the latter has nine points in 10 meetings. Noah Dobson, who has faced the Rangers 23 times, has 13 assists against them but has never been able to find the back of the net. As for veteran Brendan Gallagher, he has 15 points in 29 games.

The Habs will be holding a morning skate at 10:30 which is when we'll get an indication of what the lineup will look like and if Guhle will be able to play, he left the last game and looked like he was in real pain on the bench. Edit: The decisions were made for St-Louis, Guhle is out (4 to 6 weeks lower bidy) allowing Xhekaj to come back in and both Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach are out (evaluated daily) and will be replaced by Joe Veleno and Owen Beck.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM, and this will be the Canadiens' second-to-last home game before heading out west for a four-game road trip. Before hitting the road, they’ll take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

