Canadiens: The Big Three Reunited

Back in the 1970s, there was no talk about whether the Montreal Canadiens would make the playoffs; the talk was about whether they’d win the Stanley Cup. While the 1970s dynasty was an offensive powerhouse with the likes of Guy Lafleur and Steve Shutt, it was also backed by an excellent goaltender in Ken Dryden and a fantastic defense corps featuring the Big Three: Larry Robinson, Guy Lapointe, and Serge Savard.

On September 20, the Big Three will reunite for a rare public signing event hosted by Memorable Authentic in Mascouche. For one hour, the dominant trio of blueliners will meet fans and sign autographs.

To access the event, fans will have to purchase a ticket for $34.99 (all prices in CAD) or a VIP package for $494.99. Then, they can buy an item to get autographed at the event or bring their own. Fans can get their own jersey signed by the three legends for $169.99. For a regular item, such as a picture or puck, the cost is $134.99.

It will also be possible to get just one of the legends to sign items, should a fan decide to do so. Robinson autographs start at $59.99 for regular items and $74.99 for premium items such as jerseys. Savard items will set you back $39.99 for regular items and $49.99 for a premium item, while Lapointe’s items will be $34.99 or $44.99.

As for those who opted for the VIP package, it includes one Fanatics Breakaway jersey signed by the trio, one 16x20 photo signed by all three players, one photo behind the table with the Big Three, and, of course, one fast pass, which allows you to skip the queue.

The signing will take place on Saturday, September 20, at 11:00 AM at Memorable Authentic, 3305 Av. de la Gare, Local 120, Mascouche, J7K 0X7. Since the signing is only scheduled for one hour, it’s advised to arrive by 10:30.

With the season kicking off soon, this is just one of the many signings you can expect to take place in town over the next few months.

