Canadiens Top Prospect Is Absolutely Dominating Right Now
Oct 11, 2026 10:30 PM
You love to see it.
Montreal Canadiens top prospect Michael Hage is currently playing his junior season with the University of Michigan.
After posting 13 goals and 52 points in 39 games with the school last season, Hage is having an incredible start to this campaign.
Hage is simply dominating the collegiate level, as he has three goals, nine assists, and 12 points in only four games this season with Michigan. With this, the 20-year-old forward is completely outclassing his opponents right now.
Hage is also showing no signs of slowing down from his great hot streak to start the season. In his most recent game for Michigan, Hage recorded four assists. With this, the young forward is continuing to show a ton of promise.
With the way that Hage is playing for Michigan, it is hard not to feel excited about his future with the Canadiens. The young center has the tools to blossom into a high-impact NHL forward later down the road.
It will now be interesting to see how Hage performs as the season carries on. He is certainly a Canadiens prospect to watch very closely this campaign.
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