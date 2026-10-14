Canadiens Veteran Forward Is Making Big Case For Extension
Oct 14, 2026 2:43 AM
Should the Canadiens extend Josh Anderson?
The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres by a 4-3 final score in overtime on Tuesday night.
Josh Anderson chipped in during the Canadiens' win over the Sabres, as he scored at the 19:10 mark of the second period.
With this, Anderson now has two goals and four points in six games so far this season with the Canadiens. The 6-foot-3 forward has also been continuing to make an impact with his physicality, as he has 14 hits already this campaign.
With Anderson having such a solid start to the season, it is fair to wonder if the Canadiens could look to sign him to a contract extension soon. The 32-year-old forward is a pending unrestricted free agent and has become a nice part of their leadership group. Due to this, it would be understandable if they tried to lock him up to a short-term extension early on this season.
If Anderson continues to chip in solid secondary scoring while playing a hard-nosed game, it would not be surprising if the Canadiens extended him. It will be interesting to see what the Canadiens decide to do with him, but he is having a nice start to the campaign.
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