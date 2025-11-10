Canadiens: Will This Be Dach’s Big Bounce Back Season?

When Kent Hughes decided that Alexander Romanov was expendable and struck a deal with the New York Islanders for their first-round pick in 2022, he was doing it because he needed a second-line center. He thought the Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach would be it. After three seasons and two significant knee injuries, whether he can be that player for the Montreal Canadiens remains in doubt. He has played in only 48% of the Canadiens' games since being acquired, making it hard to know what he can really do.

In his first season in Montreal, he showed some great flashes, and at some point, there were even fans ready to crown him first circle over Nick Suzuki. Needless to say, those days are long gone. This is the last year of the bridge contract Dach signed when he arrived, and that means this season is a significant one for him, and so far, so good.

When playing with Zachary Bolduc and Brendan Gallagher this season, he has six points in eight games, for a total of seven points in 12 matches. Projected on 79 games (since he’s missed three games so far), that’s a 46-point pace, which would be the highest total of his career. Since being reunited with Gallagher in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers, he has four goals in three games, and after scoring a beauty on the breakaway, he was shown on the Canadiens’ bench sharing a laugh with coach Martin St-Louis, which illustrates the good mindset he’s in.

At the faceoff dot, he’s got a 45.9% success rate, which is over five percent better than he has ever had in his career. On Thursday night in New Jersey, he won the five face-offs he took, which is an excellent sign of improvement. Speaking about Dach’s play this season on Saturday night, the coach said:

I was really happy he scored at the end . He’s another guy who I feel like is really trying to play with the right intentions, in terms of on the other side of the puck, and he’s getting rewarded. It’s so nice when a player’s really bought in, and working at it, and asking questions, and looking at video, and his actions are actually matching what he’s saying when he’s talking… His habits are matching what he says that he wants. It’s rare (players playing the right way) don’t get rewarded, especially with the tools that he has. The game almost becomes a little bit easier. Not that it’s easy, but easier in the sense that you’re always in the right spots, and when you do that, you’re going to touch the puck more. You’re not just working hard, you’re not just sweating, you’re actually playing with a lot of purpose on the ice. And that’s what he’s doing. And you want those players to get rewarded.

- St-Louis on Dach

Of course, 46 points in a season isn’t really worthy of a top-end second-line center, but Dach is improving daily, and it takes time for a player to get results when he plays the St-Louis way. Just look at Cole Caufield, who saw his goal production go down momentarily while he was learning to play the way his coach wants him to play. Speaking of Caufield, he had this to say about what makes the big center perform so well after the last game:

I'd say confidence, and you know, just him getting his legs back. I think, obviously, nobody truly knows what he's been going through the last couple of years, and that's the type of player we expect in this room. He's been doing that consistently for the past 5-6 games. It definitely makes our team a lot deeper, and I'm proud of him for how hard he's worked, and the success. There's more to come.

- Caufield on Dach

The sniper clearly believes there’s more to come from Dach, and it does seem to trend that way. There are already talks that his performance might be worthy of getting another try with Ivan Demidov on his wing, and while I understand the point, I wouldn’t rush it. Dach and Demidov are both doing well on their respective lines right now, and playing with Gallagher and Bolduc, there’s less pressure on Dach. I’m not advocating for never playing them together, but for now, with the team winning and their respective lines being productive, I’d stick to the current formula.

Somewhere down the line, they will be reunited. They have to, since it’s Dach’s contract year and Kent Hughes is higher on Dach’s ceiling, but there are still 67 games left in the season. That’s plenty of time, as long as he remains healthy, of course, but you can’t rush the process just in case he gets injured again.

