Canadiens Winger Still Key Piece This Season

The Montreal Canadiens are entering the 2025-26 season with the hope of taking another big step forward. Their 2024-25 season was undoubtedly a success as they exceeded expectations and got back into the playoffs.

Now, after a big off-season that saw them add players like Noah Dobson and Zack Bolduc, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Canadiens right now. This is especially so when noting that they also have plenty of promising young players to watch.

Yet, Canadiens veteran forward Brendan Gallagher also remains an important part of the Original Six club's roster as we enter the 2025-26 season.

At this stage of his career, Gallagher is still capable of providing solid secondary offensive production and grit. His stats this past season certainly demonstrate that, as he recorded 21 goals, 38 points, and 92 hits in 82 games. If he can put together another campaign like this, it would certainly benefit a Canadiens club looking to be a top team in the Eastern Conference.

Yet, Gallagher's leadership should also not be overlooked. With the 2010 fifth-round pick entering his 14th season with the Canadiens, he has a ton of experience and will be relied upon to mentor the club's young players yet again this campaign.

With all of this, Gallagher is still a key part of the Canadiens' roster. It will be intriguing to see what kind of year he has for the Habs from here.