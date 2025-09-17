Canadiens: Wrapping Up The Rookie Camp And A Surprise Main Camp Invite

After the two games played this weekend against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets hopefuls at the Bell Centre, there were only 17 players left at the Montreal Canadiens' rookie camp for the last practice session.

On Wednesday, the main camp will kick off with the medical and physical tests for everyone, including the veterans. Before then, the coaching staff put the 17 remaining kids through their paces. PTO Kevin Mandolese joined the group to act as the second goaltender since Arseni Radkov and Mikus Vecvanags were sent back to their junior teams, leaving Jacob Fowler as the sole goaltender remaining at rookie camp.

After the cuts, only three defensemen remained: David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, and Owen Protz, whose impressive play over the weekend earned him an invite to the main camp. Up front, Matthew Wang was the only player cut after the prospect challenge, meaning that 13 forwards remained at camp: Owen Beck, Ivan Demidov, Will Dineen, Joseph Dunlap, Mark Estapa, Egor Goriunov, Oliver Kapanen, Filip Mesar, Israel Mianscum, Vinzenz Rohrer, Tyler Thorpe, Luke Tuch, and Florian Xhekaj.

Everyone was on the ice 15 minutes before the practice was meant to start, so the coaches hit the ground running with a session that lasted about an hour. They warmed up the players with simple shooting drills to start, before moving on to the two-on-two or three-on-three sessions at each end of the ice, in about three-quarters of the defensive zone.

They then worked on the transition game, with the defenseman tasked with making a good first pass, and the forwards trying to get a good shot on net while screening the goaltender. The next drill focused on zone entries two-on-two, followed by a bit of three-on-three on half the rink to wrap up the practice.

Speaking after the practice, coach Pascal Vincent was pleased with how the camp went:

I learnt to know some of our young players. We also got to see the physical progression of some of our players, like Xhekaj, who took a lot of volume. I thought Owen Beck was playing with a lot of purpose; there was always a reason behind his decisions. Of course, results are secondary this time of the year. We wanted to evaluate the players individually, and many of them performed well.

- Vincent on the rookie camp

Vincent also had kind words for the scouting staff:

I think Nick Bobrov and Martin Lapointe have donee some phenomenal work, the quality of not only the players but the individuals and the diversity in the picks as well, there are physical players, offensive ones, defensive ones, there are players who can play a plethora of different roles, it’s exciting for the coach, I can only imagine that it can be for fans as well.

- Vincent on the work accomplished by the scouting department

During the Prospect Showdown, the physical play of Owen Protz, a fourth-round pick (102nd overall at the 2024 draft), stood out, and when asked about the youngster, Vincent explained why he had earned the right to stay for the main camp:

He showed an interesting physical side; he had a presence on the ice, and management decided to keep him for the main camp, which was thoroughly deserved. He’s a young man who we brought up with us [with the Laval Rocket] during the playoffs to see how it would go, and he was working hard during practices. I think he knows who he is; he doesn’t try to be someone else on the ice. That may seem trivial or simple, but that’s not always the case. Players often struggle to make the transition from junior, college, or European hockey to professional hockey because they sometimes have to adjust their role, but he knows who he is. I loved the way he played, his first pass, and the physical aspect was impressive.

- Vincent on Protz

Asked about Protz, former blueliner Francis Bouillon agreed:

I loved the way he played. We aim to play to his strengths, considering the reasons behind our draft. The players we draft must know why we drafted them. Sometimes when guys go back to junior, they all try to be scorers or offensive guys. Still, what he showed this weekend —playing with a lot of physicality and making good first passes —is precisely what we expect of him. I spoke to him after the second game, and I think he deserves his spot at the main camp.

- Bouillon on Protz

At 19 and with a crowded blueline, it’s evident that Protz won’t find his way in the lineup right now. Still, when he is sent back down to junior, he will have a tremendous experience to build on and a camp that will no doubt be a significant building block for him and a motivational factor.

It must have been quite an experience for the blueliner on Saturday night to have the crowd react as it did when he set the tone for the game with a bone-crushing hit, the kind of experience he’ll remember for the rest of his life, no matter what happens in his career.

With the rookie camp now out of the way, things are about to ramp up in Brossard, and we’ll have all the happenings for you in the coming days and weeks. Stay tuned!

