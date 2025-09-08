Carey Price Trade Opens Door For Canadiens' Next Big Move

The Montreal Canadiens made a notable move on Sep. 5, trading Carey Price's contract and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque. There were a lot of rumors surrounding Price's contract beforehand, so it was not particularly surprising to see the move go down.

Moving out Price's contract is significant for the Canadiens. According to PuckPedia, they now have just under $4.6 million of cap space to work with. With this, they have more money to work with to potentially make a significant move that will help improve their group elsewhere.

When looking at the Canadiens' roster, it is apparent that their biggest need right now is to improve at the second-line center spot. Now that they have moved out Price's contract and have a decent amount of cap space to work with, they are in a better position to acquire a top-six center, whether that is during the summer or during the season.

With the Canadiens being a team on the rise and looking to cement themselves as true contenders, it would be understandable if they worked hard to address their 2C issue as soon as possible. The Price trade has opened the door for them to do so, and it will be interesting to see if they make another notable move by adding a 2C before the season starts.