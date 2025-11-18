Former Canadiens Blueliner Hits 1,000 Games

While the Montreal Canadiens were suffering a fourth straight defeat, one of their former players was reaching an important milestone. Jeff Petry, who spent eight of his 16-season-long career in Montreal, skated in his 1,000th game with the Florida Panthers.

The Habs first acquired Petry at the trade deadline in 2015 for a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick at the 2015 draft. He could have been a rental player, but after putting up seven points in 19 games, he was signed to a six-year contract extension with a $5.5 million cap hit and became a significant part of the Sainte-Flanelle’s blueline. From 16 points in his first complete season in Montreal, he became a steady 40-plus points producer in the last four years of the contract. His performance prompted then-GM Marc Bergevin to sign him to a four-year contract extension with a $6.250 million cap hit in September 2020.

Whichever way you look at it, the Canadiens were lucky to have Petry during the Shea Weber years. Acquired to be the team’s top blueliner, Weber missed a lot of time due to injury, and when he was on the sidelines, Petry consistently stepped up to fill the void. In 508 games with the Habs, he put up 248 points.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak derailed Petry’s career with the Canadiens. A family man, Petry became a shadow of himself when his wife and three boys stayed behind in the USA for the season because of the restrictions. It prompted him to request a trade to an American team despite having recently signed a contract extension.

In their eight years in town, the Petry family left their mark on the organization. Not only because of the defenseman’s play, but because his wife Julie started a clothing label with goaltender Carey Price’s wife Angela. The Line Change label began as a Canadiens-only label but quickly expanded to other teams, and it’s now teaming up with Jessica Campbell, the first female assistant coach to have a role behind an NHL team’s bench.

The family’s eldest son, Boyd, also became something of an internet sensation in Montreal through the team’s social media, shooting many videos of the youngsters behind the scenes while he watched his dad play.

When Kent Hughes finally found a trading partner for the right-shot defenseman, he landed Mike Matheson from the Pittsburgh Penguins, a player who has played a significant role in the Sainte-Flanelle’s rebuild. The Canadiens’ GM had to throw in Ryan Poehling in the trade, and he received a 2023 fourth-round pick as well in what turned out to be a fantastic trade for the Habs. To this day, Matheson is a significant cog in the Canadiens’ defence, while Petry’s stay in Pittsburgh only lasted 61 games.

Just over a year later, the Canadiens reacquired the defenseman in a three-way trade. Still, Hughes promptly traded him again, this time to the Detroit Red Wings, a team he grew up watching as an Ann Arbour, Michigan native whose dad played for the Detroit Tigers in the MLB. The way Hughes handled the delicate Petry was no doubt noted by players around the league, as it showed just how respectful the GM was of his players.

Petry would end up playing in Detroit for two seasons before signing a one-year deal at a league-minimum $775,000 with the Panthers in the hope of winning a Stanley Cup before retiring. While things haven’t gone according to plan so far for the double-reigning Champions, with injuries to Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, they are far from out of the playoff race. In 1,000 games, the defenseman has put up 390 points, meaning that 64% of his offensive production came while wearing the Sainte-Flanelle.

The Panthers honoured Petry for his milestone in a pregame ceremony, where he received the traditional silver stick and added a personal touch by having his sons announce the starting lineup in the dressing room.

