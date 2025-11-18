Canadiens’ Dobes Suffers Another Extra Time Defeat

After losing three games in a row at home, the Montreal Canadiens were hoping to get back to their winning ways with a game on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was never going to be an easy task, though, with the injury bug going around the Habs’ dressing room these days. Without Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach, Martin St-Louis had to switch his lines and was hoping to spark some production in doing so.

Unfortunately for the bench boss, things didn’t go according to plan, and the Habs had to come back to Montreal with a four-game losing streak. This 4-3 shootout defeat and the point it earns keep the Canadiens in the playoff picture.

New Lines Take Time

Chemistry doesn’t happen overnight, or even instantly, and it was painfully evident in Monday night’s tilt. For the first time this season, Zachary Bolduc was deployed alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the top line. The unit had one of the best scoring chances of the first frame when Bolduc skated up the wing and cut towards the net, but with the blueliner blocking his way, he ended up going around the net, but not without getting Jet Reaves deported to one side. A quick thinker, Bolduc opted for a backhand pass to Suzuki, but the captain didn’t see it coming and wasn’t ready for the pass.

The Habs’ newly formed second line featured Juraj Slafkovsky, Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov. While it wasn’t easy for them match-up-wise early on, as they were facing the Jackets’ top line, they still managed to score the Habs’ first goal by creating a lot of movement and defensive coverage mayhem. Four Canadiens players touched the puck as they built up Kapanen’s seventh goal of the season.

As for Jake Evans and Josh Anderson, they were paired up with Joshua Roy, who had a roller-coaster of a night. On the Jacket’s second goal, Roy had the puck right on his stick in front, but missed his opportunity to clear, and Adam Fantilli made him pay. Later in the third frame, his presence helped create mayhem in front of Greaves’ net, allowing Anderson to cut the lead in half.

Deep into the third frame and down by one, St-Louis couldn’t resist the urge to go back to familiar combinations with Slafkovsky joining Caufield and Suzuki and Gallagher joining Anderson and Jake Evans.

A tough Outing For Dobson

Since joining the Canadiens at the last draft, Noah Dobson has been very good for the Habs, but on Monday night, it was harder. While he’s fantastic offensively, there are times when it can be trickier in his own zone, and it was the case tonight.

His play reading wasn’t the best tonight, and as a veteran, that shouldn’t happen. On Zach Werensky’s goal, instead of closing down the dangerous blueliner, he just skated backwards, giving him all the time and space in the world to pick his spot, a recipe for disaster.

In overtime, he had an opportunity to complete the comeback win for the Canadiens after being put through on his own in front of Greaves by Caufield, but he couldn’t get the puck past him, and the game went on.

Hutson Bounced Back

Meanwhile, Lane Hutson had his best game in quite some time. He spent over 25 minutes on the ice, put up a goal and an assist, took five shots, landed two hits and blocked one shot. While Hutson doesn’t have the best shot in the league, he needs to trust himself more and take some shots; even if they don’t go in, they can lead to rebounds.

He finished the game with a highly deserved plus-two rating, and this is the type of game that could do wonders for the sophomore defender. His game-tying goal with less than a minute 20 left in the game allowed the Habs to collect a precious point.

After being visibly upset by the overtime loss against the New Jersey Devils on November 6, Jakub Dobes was livid after giving a shootout goal to Kiril Marchenko. He partly stopped the puck, but it trickled in, and the young netminder broke his stick on the way to the dressing room.

The Canadiens will now head back home, where they’ll host Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM.

