Former Canadiens Defenseman Hit With Awful Injury News
Oct 7, 2026 9:01 PM
Bad news for the former Canadiens defenseman.
Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov is going to be out of action for a long time.
The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that Romanov needs to undergo surgery for an ACL tear and will be out for the next six to eight months because of it.
With this news, Romanov is set to miss a significant chunk of the season, at a minimum. If his recovery takes six months, he could return in April during the final stretch of the regular-season. Yet, if he ends up needing eight months to recover, that would likely be the end of his year unless the Islanders go on a long playoff run.
This is terrible news for Romanov. The former Canadiens defenseman was limited to only 15 games last season due to injury. Now, he is missing a significant amount of time again for the Islanders.
Romanov was selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 133 games over two seasons with the Habs, he posted four goals, 15 assists, 19 points, and 365 hits. His time with the Canadiens ended when he was traded to the Islanders following the 2021-22 season.
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