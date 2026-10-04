Former Canadiens Defenseman Lyle Odelein Passes Away At 58
Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lyle Odelein has passed away at the age of 58.
Odelein was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round of the 1986 NHL Entry Draft, 141st overall. While he was a seventh-round pick, he ended up having a strong tenure with the Canadiens.
In 420 games over seven seasons with the Canadiens from 1989-90 to 1994-95, Odelein posted 20 goals, 75 assists, 95 points, and a plus-59 rating. His best season with Montreal was in 1993-94, as he set career highs with 11 goals, 29 assists, and 40 points in 79 games.
Odelein also won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1993. Overall, he had a nice tenure with the Canadiens.
Following his time with the Canadiens, Odelein had stops with the New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. In 1,056 career NHL games over 16 seasons, he posted 50 goals, 202 assists, 252 points, and a plus-29 rating.
We here at The Hockey News Canadiens send our condolences to Odelein's family and friends.