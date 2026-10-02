Former Canadiens Forward Comes Up Clutch For Blue Jackets
This former Canadiens forward scored a key goal for the Blue Jackets.
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan is looking to have a bounce-back season for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2026-27.
In 78 games last season with the Blue Jackets, he posted 13 goals and 36 points. This was after he had 19 goals and 57 points in just 54 games for Columbus in 2024-25. With this, the former Canadiens forward will be looking to get his offensive production back up this campaign.
Monahan got his 2026-27 season started on the right foot, as he came up clutch for Columbus in their season opener.
At the 14:21 mark of the third period, Monahan scored a power-play goal to give Columbus a 5-3 lead over the Buffalo Sabres. It was a nice goal from the former Canadiens forward, too, as he beat Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a perfectly placed tip.
This ended up being an important insurance goal for the Blue Jackets, as they defeated Buffalo by a 6-3 final score.
Monahan spent two seasons witht he Canadiens from 2022-23 to 2023-24. In 74 games with Montreal over that span, he posted 19 goals, 33 assists, and 52 points.