Former Canadiens Forward Hit With Brutal Injury News
Oct 10, 2026 10:12 PM
This former Canadiens forward is set to miss a lot of time.
A former Montreal Canadiens forward is going to miss a good amount of time.
The New York Rangers have announced that former Canadiens forward Joe Veleno will be out for at least the next three months due to a lower-body injury.
With this news, Veleno will not be back in the Rangers' lineup until at least mid-January. This is certainly a tough development for the former Canadiens forward.
Veleno signed a one-year contract with the Rangers this off-season after the Canadiens did not bring him back. In four games with the Rangers so far this campaign, he has zero points, two penalty minutes, and seven hits. This is after he had two goals, five points, and 166 hits in 61 games during this past season with the Canadiens.
Veleno is, of course, not the only Rangers player sidelined. New York also announced that star goalie Igor Shesterkin is done for the season. In addition, Rangers goalie Joonas Korpisalo will be out for the next four weeks. With this, the injury bug is biting the Rangers hard right now.
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