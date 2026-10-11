Former Canadiens Goalie Hits Impressive Career Milestone
Oct 11, 2026 8:46 PM
This former Canadiens goalie has reached a big career milestone.
Former Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen has reached a very impressive career milestone.
Allen appeared in his 500th career NHL game in the New Jersey Devils' 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Allen certainly put together a solid performance in his milestone game. This is because the former Canadiens netminder saved 20 out of 21 shots he faced. With this, he finished the contest with a strong .952 save percentage.
An NHL goalie reaching the 500-game mark is always impressive. Allen has had himself a solid career, and he will now be looking to continue to have success as it carries on.
In 500 career NHL games split between the St. Louis Blues, Canadiens, and Devils, Allen has a 227-202-45 record, a .907 save percentage, and a 2.75 goals-against average. He also was a member of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup winning team.
Allen spent four seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2023-24. In 127 games over that span with Montreal, he posted a 41-68-15 record, an .899 save percentage, and a 3.30 goals-against average.
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