Former Canadiens Prospect Injured In First Game vs. Montreal
Oct 9, 2026 4:30 PM
Tough news for the former Canadiens defenseman.
The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman William Trudeau to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Brett Berard this off-season. However, Trudeau is now with the Nashville Predators, as they claimed him off waivers from New York before the start of the season.
Trudeau never played a game for Montreal, as he spent his entire time with the organization with the AHL's Laval Rocket. However, he played his first game against Montreal on Thursday night for the Predators.
Unfortunately, Trudeau's first game in his hometown came to an early end.
Trudeau only played the first period of the Predators' matchup against the Canadiens before being ruled out for the contest with an upper-body injury. This was certainly not how Trudeau wanted his return to Montreal to go.
With Trudeau looking to prove that he is ready to be a full-time NHL defenseman, he will be hoping that this injury does not force him to miss much time. The former Canadiens prospect has been getting his first chance at the NHL level this year for the Predators, so the timing of this injury is unfortunate.
In three games this season for Nashville, Trudeau has zero points, three hits, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after he posted eight goals, 20 points, 54 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating in 62 games for Laval during this past season.
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