Former Canadiens Thriving Elsewhere

While much has been written about the Montreal Canadiens’ new arrivals this summer, we haven’t heard quite as much about how former Habs are faring elsewhere. Two players were sacrificed (and some draft picks) to obtain Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders and Zack Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues. How have they done so far?

In Long Island, Emil Heineman seems to have found a spot on one of the Islanders’ top lines alongside Jonathan Drouin and Bo Horvat, and plays on the second power play unit. If this proves to be a long-term position, this trade will have been brilliant for Heineman, who had a more depth role in Montreal. Just like with the Canadiens, it’s his physicality on the forecheck that has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, in St. Louis, Mailloux has been told to find himself a place to live in town, which bodes well for the young defenseman. Unlike in Montreal, the Blues’ AHL affiliate isn’t next door; the Springfield Thunderbirds are an hour and a half away from their parent club.

In other words, for now at least, Mailloux has done what he couldn’t do in Montreal: he’s made the team. With four points in as many games, Mailloux appears to have landed a third pairing spot and a role on the second power play unit.

It will be interesting to see what Bolduc and Dobson can do with their new team this season. So far, both have dealt with minor injuries, but nothing that will prevent them from playing in the first game of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The blueliner will be paired up with Mike Matheson and have first pairing duty, while Bolduc appears destined to play alongside Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher, bringing some much-needed speed to that line.

