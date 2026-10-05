Former Montreal Canadiens Exits Rangers Game With Injury
Oct 5, 2026 4:32 PM
Tough news for the former Canadiens forward.
A former Montreal Canadiens forward has already suffered an injury during the early stages of the season.
Former Canadiens forward Joe Veleno left the New York Rangers' most recent game against the Utah Mammoth early due to a lower-body injury.
This is certainly tough news for Veleno, as the 26-year-old is looking to cement himself as a key part of the Rangers' bottom six. Yet, for now, the former Canadiens forward is going to be sidelined for the time being.
Veleno did not practice with the Rangers on Monday after exiting their most recent game against Utah. An update on Veleno's specific injury has not been provided at the time of this writing.
Veleno signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Rangers this off-season after the Canadiens decided not to bring him back. In 61 games last season with the Canadiens, Veleno posted two goals, five points, and 166 hits. He also recorded one assist in nine playoff games for Montreal during the playoffs.
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