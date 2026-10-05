Montreal Canadiens Extend Unwanted Drought With Loss To Penguins
You hate to see it.
The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime by a 6-5 final score on Saturday night.
After being down 5-1 at the 15:32 mark of the second period, the Canadiens scored four unanswered goals to force overtime. However, they fell just short, as Penguins forward Tommy Novak would score the overtime winner to give Pittsburgh the win.
Now, with this loss, the Canadiens have extended an unwanted drought.
According to Sportsnet Stats, the Canadiens have failed to start 2-0-0 for the 11th consecutive season. Sportsnet also reported that this is the longest-active drought for this stat in the NHL.
Going 11 straight years without starting a season with back-to-back wins is quite some time. Although this is the case, the Canadiens have plenty to be optimistic about when it comes to this season. They have a strong roster and, of course, made it to the Eastern Conference Final last season.
It will now be interesting to see how the Canadiens respond after their overtime loss to the Penguins. The Habs are set to play the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday and will be looking for revenge after last season's playoff series.