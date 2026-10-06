New Canadiens Prospect Is Impressing In The AHL
Oct 6, 2026 11:43 PM
This new Canadiens prospect is having a good start with Laval.
The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Sasha Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks during the off-season in exchange for forward Sean Farrell.
So far, the Laval Rocket are benefitting from this trade, as Pastujov is having a nice start to the season with the AHL club.
During Laval's most recent game against the Syracuse Crunch, Pastujov scored two goals and recorded an assist. This included him scoring the game-winning goal of the second periof for the Rocket. With this, the 23-year-old is certainly making an impact early on for the AHL club.
Seeing Pastujov producing offense at the AHL level is not too surprising. Just last season with the San Diego Gulls, he had 21 goals to go along with 57 points. This was after he had 17 goals and 45 points in 43 games with San Diego in 2024-25.
Now, Laval will be hoping that Pastujov can continue to produce solid offense for them as the campaign rolls on. If he does, maybe it could be enough for him to get a chance on the Canadiens' roster this season when injuries arise.
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