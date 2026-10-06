Should Canadiens Consider Claiming Flames' Connor Zary?
Oct 6, 2026 1:47 AM
Should the Canadiens add to their forward group?
The NHL saw an interesting former first-round pick hit the waiver wire on Monday: Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.
With the Canadiens needing forward help, should they consider taking a chance on Zary?
Zary has one assist and a minus-2 rating in two games this season with Calgary. This was after he had a tough year in 2025-26, posting 12 goals and 25 points in 74 games.
However, Zary's past seasons could make him an interesting player worth considering for Montreal. As a rookie in 2023-24, he posted 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games. He also had 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games for the Flames in 2024-25. With this, the 25-year-old has had two solid seasons in the NHL.
With the Canadiens needing forward help, Zary could be a player worth taking a chance on in theory. If Montreal feels they could help him unlock his potential, he could be an intriguing player for them to add.
However, with there being multiple teams ahead of the Canadiens who can claim Zary, it would not be too surprising if another club scooped him up before Montreal could get the chance to.
Yet, at the same time, Zary's contract could be a reason for Montreal to stay away. Zary has a $3.775 million cap hit through next season, so he is not necessarily cheap and has term.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Canadiens or another team ends up claiming Zary off waivers from here.
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