Should This Canadiens Defenseman Be The Next Player Extended?
The Canadiens have a decision to make with Alexandre Carrier.
The Montreal Canadiens won their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 3-2 final score.
Alexandre Carrier undoubtedly played a big role in the Canadiens' win, as he scored the game-winning goal and recorded an assist.
This was an excellent way for Carrier to begin his 2026-27 season for Montreal. This is especially so when noting that this is an important campaign for Carrier. This is because he is in the final year of his contract and is a pending unrestricted free agent.
With Carrier being a key veteran defenseman on the Canadiens' roster, could he end up being one of the next players extended by the Original Six club? The possibility should not be ruled out.
If Carrier continues to play well as the season goes on, it would not be surprising if the Canadiens worked hard to sign him to a short-term contract extension. He has been a fantastic fit on Montreal's roster since his arrival, so it would be good if the Canadiens could get him locked up to a contract extension.
It will now be interesting to see what the Canadiens end up doing with Carrier and what kind of season he can have in 2026-27.