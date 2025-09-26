4 Takeaways From Nashville Predators Gold Star Scrimmage

Milwaukee Admirals forward Joakim Kemell (25) gets a drink on the bench during practice Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators held their third annual Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., Thursday night.

A portion of ticket sales from the game benefited the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF), a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

The military-themed contest recognized the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporated members of the military in the team’s game presentation.

Here are four takeaways from the intrasquad game.

Not A Typical Night

This was not your usual pre-season game by any means. The action was competitive from start to finish, and even got a bit scrappy in the third period.

Instead of the typical 20-minute periods, the game was split into three 18-minute frames, with a five-a-side shootout to follow afterward.

Players were split into a Team White vs. Team Gold matchup. None of the veteran players suited up for the scrimmage, so it was a chance for the younger guys to show what they can do.

As for the game itself, Team White jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off a third-period rally by Team Gold for a 3-2 victory. They also won the shootout 2-0.

Joakim Kemell scored two goals for Team White, while Joey Willis chipped in with the other.

Cole O’Hara got TeamGold on the board in the third, and Kevin Gravell cut the deficit to 3-2, but Team White shut the door from there.

Kemell Stands Out

Joakim Kemell did his best Brady Martin impression, coming up with two of Team White’s first three goals . He showed off his various shooting styles on each one.

Kemell got Team White on the board first, taking a nice saucer feed from Reid Schaefer off a 2-on-1 late in the opening frame for a tip-in.

Kemell struck again early in the middle frame on a power play for a 2-0 Team White advantage. This shot had a lot more mustard on it that his previous goal, as he fired a rocket from the slot to tally his second of the night.

Kemell is one of a number of Predators hoping to take advantage of the absence of Luke Evangelista, who is currently not with the team as he attempts to negotiate a new contract. With Brady Martin and Matthew Wood also vying for spots at forward, competition has never been more intense since camp began.

Kemell got into two games with Nashville last season, and recorded 40 points in 65 games with the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL. Even in an intrasquad game against his own teammates, he showed why he deserves consideration.

Wood Shaken Up

Speaking of Wood, the 20-year-old took a fall in the second period during the scrimmage. He left under his own power, but it’s too early to tell whether it’s anything that will keep him out of action.

Wood has a goal and four assists for five points through two pre-season games, and is making his own bid for a spot on the Opening Night roster after appearing in six regular-season games with the Predators in 2024-25.

An Emotional Return

Earlier this month, Orca Wiesblatt, the brother of Admirals skaters Ozzy and Oasiz Wiesblatt, was killed in a vehicle accident.

Ozzy and Oasiz left training camp following Orca’s death, but returned and suited up for the Gold Star scrimmage. They each scored a goal for Team White in the five-a-side shootout.

What a way to end an already emotional night. Thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Wiesblatt brothers and their family.