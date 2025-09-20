Could Joakim Kemell be a realistic option for Nashville Predators on the wing?

With Luke Evangelista absent from the first few days of Nashville Predators training camp due to ongoing contract negotiations, a gap has opened up on the wing.

Evangelista is forecasted to skate with Fedor Svechkov at center and Steven Stamkos at right wing. Over the past few days, Milwaukee Admirals forward and Predators 2022 first-round pick Joakim Kemell has taken over the role.

"They're great players," Kemell said on playing with Svechkov and Stamkos. "Stammer [Stamkos] was one of those players I looked up to as a kid and I've known Fedor [Svechkov] well. I've known him a little more as a center.

He made the jump over to North America in 2022 and has spent the last three seasons with the Admirals. Kemell made his NHL debut with the Predators last season, playing in two games.

In the AHL, he's averaged 21 points a season, scoring 40 points in 65 games last year and earning a bid to the AHL All-Star game. Kemell had a breakout season with the Admirals, hinting that it could be his time to make the jump to the NHL.

At training camp, Kemell's main focus remains to showcase his game and the skills he's picked up over the last few seasons.

"I want to showcase my strengths: shooting and skating," Kemell said. "I like to score and I have an ability to find the free ice in the o-zone."

The ability to make space on the ice is something that Kemell had to adjust to from playing in Finland to North America. A more physical game and a smaller rink forced Kemell to alter his game and find ways to generate his own opportunities.

"I learned in Milwaukee that you have a lot more time and space than you think," Kemell said. "It's just about trying to find the lane and shooting quick."

If things go awry with Evangelista, or even if they don't, could Kemell be a regular on the Predators roster?

General Manager Barry Trotz expressed confidence in Kemell's game on the first day of training camp on Thursday, saying that Kemell has "made great strides" over the last few seasons.

Considering the Predators have been trying Kemell on the pseudo-second line, if things click in the preseason, Kemell could be frequenting Nashville more often.

No matter what the future holds for Kemell, he has the utmost confidence coming into this season. When asked if he had nerves coming into this season, Kemell responded, "Not too much."

"This is what I do for my job," Kemell said. "Of course, every player has their own pressure in their head, which comes from yourself. But I don't care about the pressure. I just try to do my best every single day."