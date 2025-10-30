Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Nashville Predators' Matchup At Philadelphia

Oct 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After wrapping up a five-game homestand in which they went 2-3, the Nashville Predators embark on a one-game road trip to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers Thursday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Preds fell in their last outing to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Luke Evangelista scored his first goal of the season, while Filip Forsberg potted the other for Nashville.

This is the first of two games between the Preds and Philadelphia during the 2025-26 season. The two teams won’t have to wait long for their next get-together; they will face off again next Thursday, Nov. 6, this time at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators dropped both games last season to the Flyers (0-1-1). Nashville lost the first matchup, 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 27 at Bridgestone Arena. In the second meeting, the Predators fell 2-1 on March 31.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Thursday’s contest.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (4-5-2) at Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-1)

When: 6 Pm CT at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Player Updates

Nashville: Preds defenseman Adam Wilsby left Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Preds Captain Roman Josi remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Fedor Svechkov and Nick Blankenburg have been healthy scratches for Nashville the last two games but both will play Thursday, according to head coach andrew Brunette. Tyson Jost will be scratched.

Philadelphia: Samuel Ersson is listed as day-to-day after tweaking something in his last appearance. Rookie Aleksei Kolosov will serve as backup to Dan Vladar.

Goals Have Been Hard To Come By

Nashville has scored just two goals or fewer in eight of their 11 games this season. They currently rank 27th in the NHL with 27 goals for and have potted 11 on the road.

Special Teams Struggles

The Preds power play continues to labor, although it did tally a goal in Tuesday’s loss against the Lightning. For the season, the Preds rank 30th in the NHL at 11.8% (4-of-34).

Meanwhile, the penalty kill continues to be among the best in the league at 90% (4-of-40), third-best.

Team Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Preds with five goals and nine points, followed by Forsberg with four goals and eight points. Erik Haula (2g-4a) and Evangelista (1g-5a) have six points apiece.

Juuse Saros is now 4-3-2 in net this season with a 2.86 goals-against average and .909 save percentage; Justus Annunen is 0-2-0 in two starts with a 4.09 GAA and .852 SP.

Ryan O’Reilly has recorded nearly a point per game in 26 career meetings with the Flyers, tallying 10 goals and 25 points.

Steven Stamkos has posted 56 points (28g-28a) in 44 career games against the Flyers. The 28 goals are tied for the third-most he has tallied against a single franchise in his career.

Filip Forsberg has recorded 15 points (8g-7a) in 16 contests against the Flyers in his career. He is currently on a three-game point streak (2g-4a) vs. Philadelphia.

Scouting The Flyers

Philadelphia won its fourth-consecutive home game in dramatic fashion Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, improving their home record to 5-1-0 on the season.

The Flyers’ five wins at home this season are tied for the league lead in that category.

Through their first nine games, the Flyers’ penalty-kill percentage ranks sixth in the NHL at 88.6% (4-of-35).

Despite their 3.89 times shorthanded per game being the sixth-highest rate in the league, Philly has only given up four power-play goals this season. The team currently ranks 24th at 17.2% (5-for-29) on their own power play.

Former Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras (2g-7a) and Sean Couturier (2g-7a) co-lead the Flyers with nine points each, followed by Bobby Brink (3g-4a) with seven points.

In goal, Dan Vladar has a 3-2-0 mark with a 1.81 GAA and .982 SP; Samuel Ersson is 2-1-1, 3.08 GAA, .876 SP.

Ersson won his second-consecutive shootout contest Tuesday night against the Penguins, registering his second-straight win and 10th career shootout win.

Zegras found the score sheet yet again Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, extending his home point streak to a league-high six games.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 16-13-7 all-time against the Flyers, including an 8-8-3 mark away from home. Nashville is 5-4-1 in their last 10 versus Philadelphia and 2-1-2 in the last five at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

