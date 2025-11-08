Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Predators' Saturday Matchup Against Dallas Stars

Nov 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Noah Juulsen (47) and Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) battle for the puck during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Game Day

Who: Dallas Stars (7-4-3) at Nashville Predators (5-7-4)

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

When: 2:30 Pm CST

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Betting line (via BetMGM):

Stars

-1.5 (+150)

O 6 (+100)

-160

Predators

+1.5 (-185)

U 6 (-120)

+135

Injury Report

Cole Smith (upper-body injury) is currently on injured reserve and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

Adam Wilsby (lower-body injury) is listed as week-to-week.

Captain Roman Josi (upper-body) is on injured reserve.

Preds Fall To Flyers, O’Reilly Expresses Frustration

The Nashville Predators carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena.

It’s been a particularly tough week for the Preds, losing two consecutive overtime games and managing only one goal in their last outing, a 3-1 home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Preds forward Ryan O’Reilly expressed frustration after the Flyers’ game, not only for his team’s difficult stretch but his own play.

"I know for myself, (I'm) the No. 1 center and I'm turning over the puck," O'Reilly said following the game. "I can't make a 60-foot pass to save my life. You're not going to have much success if I'm playing pathetic like that.”

Forsberg Bobblehead Day

As the Preds play their final home game before heading to Stockholm, Sweden for the 2025 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal, Saturday’s game is a Swedish send-off of sorts for Filip Forsberg.

The first 10,000 fans inside Bridgestone Arena will receive a Filip Forsberg bobblehead to commemorate the Preds forward and the trip to his home country that starts on Nov. 14.

The Preds will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a two-game series in Stockholm. Forsberg was born in Leksand, so this series will be a dream come true for him.

Team Leaders

Speaking of Forsberg, he currently leads the team in scoring with six goals and 12 points. O’Reilly has tallied six goals and 10 points. Michael Bunting is right behind (4g-5a) with nine points, while Erik Haula (3g-5a) and Luke Evangelista (1g-7a) are tied with eight points apiece.

Juuse Saros, who was on the receiving end of the tough loss against Philadelphia on Thursday, comes into Saturday with a 5-5-3 record, 2.88 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Justus Annunen is 0-2-1, 3.70, .872.

The Preds’ power play comes into Saturday’s matchup 7-of-49 (14.3%), 28th in the NHL. On the penalty kill, the Preds rank 14th at 82.0% (9-for-50).

Milestone Watch

The next goal Michael Bunting scores will be the 100th of his NHL career.

Scouting The Stars

The Preds have already faced Dallas once this season, falling 3-2 in an Oct. 26 meeting at Bridgestone Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault and Spencer Stastney tallied goals for the Preds, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back.

After falling behind 2-0, the Stars clawed back to score three unanswered goals for the comeback win. Saturday will be the second of three matchups between the two clubs this season.

Dallas is in a bit of a slump themselves. They’ve dropped three of their last four outings, the latest being a 7-5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night.

Mikko Rantanen paces the team with 20 points (8g-12a), followed by Wyatt Johnston (9g-8a) with 17 points and Jason Robertson (3g-10a) with 13 points.

Jake Oettinger is 5-3-2 in goal for the Stars with a 2.89 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. Casey DeSmith is 2-1-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .876 SP.

The Stars’ power play is third in the NHL (17-of-50, 34.0%). The penalty kill is 28th at 70.5% (13-of-44).

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

FREE GIFT ISSUE + 12 ISSUES + FREE DIGITAL ARCHIVE + FREE SHIPPING

*** Canada Post Strike update - as of October 15, 2025 - Please be aware that Canada Post is now in a rolling strike. While they are accepting mail, delivery times could be longer than expected. US orders are not impacted. WHAT'S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRINT & DIGITAL ARCHIVE SUBSCRIPTION > FREE GIFT ISSUE* of your