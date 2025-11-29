Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Preds' Nov. 29 Matchup Against Jets

Nov 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his teammates during the third period at United Center. David Banks-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators swept their two-game Thanksgiving road trip with a 4-3 triumph in Chicago over the Blackhawks Friday at United Center.

Luke Evangelista, Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly each had a goal and an assist, with O’Reilly lighting the lamp for what would eventually be the game-winner. He did the same in the Preds’ 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night.

Evangelista picked up his 100th career NHL point with a goal that put Nashville in front 3-2.

Matthew Wood also got in the scoring column, and goalie Juuse Saros made 24 saves to pick up the win.

Prior to Friday’s game, the Preds recalled forward Reid Schaefer from Milwaukee. He recorded three hits and two blocked shots in 10:22 of ice time in his NHL debut against the Blackhawks.

On Saturday, the Preds come back to Bridgestone Arena for a rematch against the Winnipeg Jets, who handed them a 4-1 defeat Oct. 19 in Winnipeg. Nashville gave up three goals in the first period and couldn’t recover.

Saturday’s game is the second of three meetings between the two teams. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (8-12-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-11-0)

Where: Bridgestone Arena

When: 6 Pm CST

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Betting line (via BetMGM):

Jets

-1.5 (+185)

O 6 (-115)

-125

Predators

+1.5 (-225)

U 6 (-105)

+105

Injury Update

Jonathan Marchessault did not play Friday against Chicago and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Cole Smith is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Defensemen Justin Barron and Adam Wilsby were healthy scratches against the Blackhawks.

Preds Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly (8g-10a) has taken over the team lead in scoring with 18 points, followed by Filip Forsberg (9g-8a) with 17 points. Evangelista (3g-12a) has 15 points, while Michael Bunting (5g-8a) and Erik Haula (4g-9a) each have 13 points. Wood is third on the team in goals with seven.

Following the win in Chicago on Friday, Saros is now 7-9-3 on the season with a 3.08 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Justus Annunen collected his first win of the campaign on Wednesday in Detroit and is 1-3-1, 3.89, .850.

Nashville is 12-for-74 (16.2%), 23rd overall, on the man advantage. They rank 16th on the penalty kill at 80.3% (14-of-71).

Head To Head

Nashville is 4-5-1 in their last 10 outings against the Jets but have a 3-0-2 record in their last five contests against them at Bridgestone Arena.

Preds On A Roll

After getting an assist against the Blackhawks, Nick Blankenburg extended his point streak to three games (2g-2a) and reached the double digit point mark for the third time in his career.

Evangelista has scored five points over his last three contests.

With his multi-point night in Chicago, Ryan O’Reilly collected five points on the road trip (2g-3a) and leads all Nashville skaters in points.

In his last 12 games against the Jets, Steven Stamkos has nine points (4g-5a).

Scouting The Jets

Winnipeg is in a bit of a tailspin, having lost each of their last four outings. They’ve given up 16 combined goals over that span.

The Jets began their back-to-back set with a 5-1 loss in Carolina against the Hurricanes Friday night. After Winnipeg tied the score 1-1 when Mark Scheifele took advantage of a turnover, the Canes responded with four unanswered goals to put the game out of reach.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 13 goals and 30 points, followed by Kyle Connor with 11 goals and 28 points. Josh Morrissey has 18 assists and 23 points from the backend.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is out due to injury; netminder Thomas Milic made his NHL debut Friday night in Carolina and took the loss. Eric Comrie is 4-4-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .897 SP.

The Jets are 6-6-0 on the road this season. Scheifele leads the team with seven goals away from home ice, Kyle Connor leads with 10 assists, and Connor paces the club with 13 points in the opposing arena.

Winnipeg is 17-for-71 )23.9%) on the power play this season, ranking them sixth. Gabriel Vilardi leads with four power-play goals, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey are tied for the lead in power-play assists with six, and Connor, Vilardi, and Morrissey are each tied for the lead with six power-play points.

On the penalty kill, the Jets are 12-of-80 (85.0%), sixth overall in the NHL.