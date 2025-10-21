Game Day: Everything You Need To Know For Nashville Predators Home Game vs. Anaheim Ducks

Oct 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) shoots the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. David Kirouac-Imagn Images

After concluding a four-game road trip through Canada that saw them go 1-2-1, the Nashville Predators start a five-game homestand Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena at 7 Pm CT.

It's the longest home stretch of the season for the Preds, who are facing the Ducks for the first of three meetings against them this season. The next two won't occur until April.

Following a victory in Ottawa against the Senators to begin the trip, Nashville lost in regulation to the Toronto Maple Leafs, suffered a tough overtime defeat in Montreal and finished with a 4-1 loss in Winnipeg against the Jets.

Now, the Preds have a chance to right the ship on home ice. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday night’s contest against Anaheim.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (2-2-2) Six Points vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-2-1) Five Points

When: 7 Pm CT at Bridgestone Arena

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Line (via BET MGM): Anaheim +1.5 (-210) O 6 (-120) +110

Nashville -1.5 (+170) U 6 (+100) -135

Starters: Nashville - TBD, Anaheim - TBD

Preds head coach Andrew Brunette announced following Tuesday's practice that center Brady Martin will play against the Ducks. Martin was a healthy scratch for all four games of the Canadian road trip.

Defenseman Nic Hague, who has not played this season and remains on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury, practiced with the team on Monday.

Jonathan Marchessault, who missed Saturday’s game in Winnipeg and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, did not practice Monday but was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate. According to Brunette, he will not see action in Tuesday's game.

Predators Leaders

Marchessault is tied with Erik Haula (2g-2a) and Roman Josi (1g-3a) for the team lead in points with four. Michael Bunting, Ryan O’Reilly and Nick Perbix each have two goals.

Through five starts, goaltender Juuse Saros is now 2-1-2 with a .919 save percentage. Backup Justus Annunen lost in his only appearance of the season.

Offense Looking For A Boost

After scoring eight goals combined in their first two road games, the Predators’ offense struggled to light the lamp in the last two contests.

In their 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, the Preds managed just 19 shots on goal compared to 30 for Montreal. Still, they held a 2-1 lead until the end of regulation, when Cole Caufield tied the score with 20 seconds remaining, then scored again to win it in overtime with three seconds left.

In Winnipeg,the Preds played perhaps their most uninspiring game thus far this season in a 4-1 defeat. They had just one shot at the halfway mark of the first period before picking up the pace. They held a 15-4 shot advantage in the middle frame, but Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck proved why he won both the Hart and Vezina trophies last season.

Perhaps the biggest concern facing the offense is the ineptness of the power play. Through six games, the Preds have managed just two goals in 23 opportunities with the man advantage. That puts them 30th in the NHL at an 8.7% clip. That certainly cannot continue if they hope to stay in the conversation for a playoff spot.

What is going on with Nashville Predators power play? Brunette, players share their thoughts

Andrew Brunette and key players dissect the Predators' struggling man-advantage, revealing offensive stagnation and zone entry issues hindering their success.

Scouting The Ducks

Leo Carlsson leads Anaheim with six points (2g-4a) through five games, followed by Chris Kreider (4g-1a) and Mason McTavish (1g-4a) with five points apiece.

Goaltender Lukas Dostal is 1-2-1 in net with an .898 save percentage; Petr Mrazek won his only start so far this season.

Anaheim is in the midst of a five-game road trip spanning 10 days. Of the 10 games on their October schedule, seven are on the road.

Unlike the Predators, Anaheim’s power play is off to a sizzling start. The Ducks have tallied five goals through their first five games with the man advantage, with multi-goal performances on the power play in two of those games. They had a total of four multi-power play-goal outings all of last season.

Beckett Sennecke recorded points in each of his first three NHL games (2-2-4), the third player in Ducks history with points in each of his first three career NHL games. He joins Corey Perry (four games played in 2005-06) and Maxime Comtois (three games played in 2018-19).