Game Day: Nashville Predators Try To Rebound Against Minnesota Wild Following OT Loss

If there is a silver lining to a tough overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks Monday night at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators won’t have much time to dwell on it.

The Preds travel to St. Paul for a visit to the Minnesota Wild on the second night of another back-to-back.

Filip Forsberg potted a goal and added an assist for two points in Monday’s loss, while Erik Haula, Michael Bunting and Nick Blankenburg aided a Preds two-goal comeback to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Ultimately, Brock Boeser ended things for a 5-4 Canucks victory with a goal as the clock was running out in OT.

Now, the Preds must turn their attention to a Central Division foe in the Wild for the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (5-6-3) at Minnesota Wild (4-6-3)

When: 7 Pm CT at Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minn.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Lines (BetMGM

Predators

+1.5 (-125)

O 6 (-115)

+185

Wild

-1.5 (+105)

U 6 (-105)

-225

Injury Update

Preds forward Cole Smith is out 3-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. Tyson Jost took Smith’s spot on the fourth line in Monday’s loss to the Canucks.

Captain Roman Josi is currently on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

L’Heureux Called Up

On Tuesday morning, the Preds recalled forward Zachary L’Heureux from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. In seven games with the Ads this season, L’Heureux registered four goals and two assists for six points.

L’Heureux has a previous history with the Wild. The 6-foot left winger slew footed Jared Spurgeon during a game last season between the two clubs.

Team Leaders

Filip Forsberg leads the Preds with six goals and 11 points. He’s followed by Ryan O’Reilly (5g-4a) and Michael Bunting (4g-5a) with nine points apiece.

Juuse Saros, who suffered the tough overtime loss in net against Vancouver, is now 5-4-3 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .900 save percentage. He is tied for the most starts (12) in the NHL this season and has faced the most shots against (361).

Saros has made the most saves in the NHL this season (325); of those saves, 80 of them have been classified as high-danger, the most of any netminder in the League.

Justus Annunen has a 0-2-0 record in two appearances for the Preds this season.

A Homecoming Of Sorts

Preds forward Matthew Wood recorded an assist on Nick Blankenburg’s goal Monday night, extending his point streak to three games (2-2-4). The 20-year-old Wood played his final season of collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota, totaling career highs in goals (17) and points (39) in 39 contests for the Golden Gophers.

Nick Perbix, an Elk River, Minn. native played four seasons at St. Cloud State and set NCAA career highs in goals (six), assists (25) and points (31) as a senior.

Brady Skjei, from Lakeville, Minn., played for the University of Minnesota for three years (2012-15), totaling 27 points (8g-19a) in 109 games.

Head Coach Andrew Brunette played six seasons for the Wild from 2001-04 and 2008-11, posting 321 points (119g-202a) in 489 games. He also previously served as an assistant coach, special assistant to the GM, assistant general manager and director of player personnel for Minnesota.

Scouting The Wild

Like the Predators, Minnesota’s last game was also against the Canucks, a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and a stretch of seven losses in their last eight contests.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with seven goals and 16 points, followed by Matt Boldy with five goals and 13 points. Marco Rossi (3g-9a) has 12 points on the season.

Filip Gustavsson is 3-6-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .895 SP. Jesper Wallstedt is 1-0-2 in three starts with a 3.45 GAA and .862 SP.

The Wild currently rank fifth in the NHL on the power play at 29.4 (15-for-51). On the penalty kill, Minnesota comes into Tuesday 31st in The League at 64.3% (10-of-28).

Head To Head

Ryan O’Reilly has totaled 40 points (20g-20a) in 59 career games against the Wild. His 20 goals are the most he has scored against a single franchise, and he has points (4g-3a) in his last six games vs. Minnesota.

Filip Forsberg has 36 points (20g-16a) in 37 career games vs. Minnesota. His 20 goals against the Wild are the second-most he’s scored against a single opponent in his NHL career.

