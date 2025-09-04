Admirals Make Schedule Changes For Two Home Games

The Milwaukee Admirals announced a pair of home game schedule changes for the 2025-26 regular season.

The game against the Manitoba Moose originally scheduled for Jan. 9 will move to Jan. 8, with the puck drop still scheduled at its original time of 7 Pm.

The contest against the Chicago Wolves on March 4 will move a day earlier to March 3, still at 10:30 Am.

The Ads will commence the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 11 in Rockford against the IceHogs before beginning their home schedule the following Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 Pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

The two-time Central Division champions will battle nine different teams, including the Cleveland Monsters, Henderson Silver Knights and San Jose Barracuda as the non-Central Division foes.

As is typical for most seasons, the Ads will play predominantly within the Central, as 60 of their 72 games come against divisional opponents. They will play Chicago, Grand Rapids and Rockford each 12 times, six at home and six on the road, and Iowa, Manitoba, and Texas each eight times.

Milwaukee will play two pre-season games, one at home and one on the road. The Ads’ lone pre-season home tilt will be on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 Pm at Panther Arena against the IceHogs. The following night, the club wraps up the exhibition season with a visit to Chicago to take on the Wolves.

The complete schedule can be viewed by clicking here.