After Making Nashville Predators Roster, Brady Martin Is Ready To Prove He Belongs

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announces Brady Martin is selected as the fifth overall pick to the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the final roster for Opening Night is submitted and a player finally realizes his dream of making the NHL, it’s human nature to be awed by the experience. After all, he’s watched many of these same teammates and opponents growing up.

Brady Martin is no exception to this rule. The 18-year-old Nashville Predators fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft may have shown superhuman qualities throughout the summer, but he’s human enough to feel the rush of excitement that comes with knowing he has defied the odds and made the team’s final roster out of camp.

Once that initial high has receeded, however, Martin also knows he needs to put aside the wow factor and prove head coach Andrew Brunette and general manager Barry Trotz made the right call.

“It’s a different level,” the 6-foot, 187-pound Martin told reporters Monday of playing in the NHL. “You get to play on the ice with them, it’s pretty cool. You get to take it all in. You gotta have the want, though, to be there. You can’t just be wowed to be there, you gotta get out there and work hard and compete.”

Martin recorded two goals and an assist for the Preds during the pre-season. It's been the little things, however, that have made the difference in his making the team out of camp.

When Joakim Kemell delivered a devastating hit to Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win, Martin was right there to collect the loose puck. All throughout camp, he has shown a confidence that speaks of a maturity level beyond his 18 years. He hasn’t shied away from taking faceoffs, and goes to the net with the poise of a more experienced player.

In an Oct. 1 practice, Martin drove wide with the puck for a scoring chance, only to be denied by backup goalie Justus Annunen. He went bar down on Juuse Saros on another play during that same practice.

It hasn’t hurt that Martin has played with veterans Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly on the top line during the pre-season. Forsberg has even taken Martin under his wing, letting the rookie stay at his house and get to know his family.

“I think we’ve had some pretty good chemistry throughout the pre-season,” Brunette said Monday of the O’Reilly-Forsberg-Martin line. “(Brady is) such a big piece in this organization. Moving forward, we want to put him in the best spot possible to show his abilities. So far, he’s done that.”

Martin’s path to Opening Night hasn’t been without some hiccups. Brunette acknowledged he felt the rookie’s game slipped a little in the Predators’ loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the pre-season. He’s played a lot of hockey over the past year: 62 OHL games with the Soo Greyhounds including the post-season, the World Juniors Summer Showcase, NHL Prospects Tournament and pre-season.

It’s been a whirlwind year, to be sure, but Martin understands that life in the NHL is just as hectic, if not more so.

“A lot of things have happened,” Martin said. “It’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed it. The work I’ve put in has got me here, so just taking it day by day and seeing what’s going to happen.”

Another 18-year-old, No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, also cracked the New York Islanders’ Opening Night roster, so Martin is in good company.

How long he stays at the NHL level will depend on several factors. The Predators could send him back to the OHL for another season of major junior after nine games, or pay Martin to remain on the roster.

Obviously, Martin needs to continue producing and improving. Even if his goal-scoring doesn’t come right away, the more chances he can create for himself and his teammates, the better. Martin has also shown promise on the power-play, so providing spark for a unit that finished 18th in the NHL last season could also keep him around.

The roster will almost certainly undergo some changes once defenseman Nicolas Hague (upper body) and forward Matthew Wood (lower body) come off the injured list.

How well the Predators play as a team to begin the season could also play a role in Martin’s status. If he’s playing well and the team gets off to a fast start, it would be difficult for the club to send him back to the OHL. A poor start by either could see Martin going back to juniors for more seasoning.

No matter what happens, Martin is eager to get the season underway.

“It’s very exciting,” Martin said. “With the work I’ve put in here, I think I’ve proved I’m worthy to play with the guys here. I’m just looking forward to Thursday (Opening Night) and see what happens.”