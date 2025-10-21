Brady Martin returns to Nashville Predators lineup against Anaheim Ducks

For the first time since Oct. 11, center Brady Martin will rejoin the Nashville Predators lineup in their Thursday night home matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

Predators head coach Andrew Brunette confirmed on Tuesday that Martin would return to the lineup following Jonathan Marchessault's lower-body injury, which will keep him out against the Ducks.

During Predators practice, Martin centered the third line of Fedor Svechkov and Tyson Jost.

Nashville's 2025 fifth overall pick has played in just two games this season against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Oct. 9) and the Utah Mammoth (Oct. 11). He has since been a healthy scratch in the Predators' last four games.

Martin's addition to the Predators' main roster to start the season sent some shockwaves across the league when it was announced he'd be centering the first line of Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly.

He'd record his first NHL point in the Predators game against the Mammoth off a Forsberg goal, recording the primary assist.

Brunette has mentioned multiple times that Martin's staggered play has been a part of his development track.

Including Tuesday's game, Martin has six games left before the Predators have to decide if they want to keep him in Nashville or send him back to his junior team, the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds.

The NHL allows 18- or 19-year-old prospects to play up to nine regular-season games without triggering their entry-level contract (ELC). If Martin plays beyond those nine games, his ELC will be activated.

Nashville hosts Anaheim to kick off a five-game home stand on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.