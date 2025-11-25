Column: As Predators' Frustrations Mount, Brunette Is Running Out Of Explanations

Nov 24, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When losses start to mount over the course of a season, it becomes increasingly difficult for leadership to find different ways of explaining things away.

As the Nashville Predators continue to slide further into a stretch that has seen them drop eight of their last nine games, head coach Andrew Brunette is desperately seeking answers.

With each loss, those answers become more elusive.

Following the Preds’ 8-3 loss to the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Monday night at Bridgestone Arena, Brunette addressed the team’s lack of consistency over the course of the season to reporters.

“I wish I had an answer,” Brunette said. “I think we’ve talked at length about it, we’re just not grabbing it or doing it on a nightly basis. Even from the little things, you claw yourself back and tie it, mental mistakes or lack of will in a couple different areas… we just did too many things that were not good hockey.”

The effort has been there in spurts. Nashville outshot the Panthers 39-26, including a 26-11 advantage over the last two periods. The Preds also won 57.1% of the faceoffs.

It’s the lapses and mental mistakes that have hurt as much as anything. In the last two games, the opponent’s first goal has come in the first few seconds. A.J. Greer scored the Panthers’ opening goal 11 seconds into Monday’s contest, while Brent Burns scored for Colorado 15 seconds in their game on Saturday, which the Avalanche won 3-0.

The frustration is palpable among fans and the Predators themselves. When asked where the breakdown occurred against Florida, Brunette’s answer was a terse, “11 seconds.”

In a Nov. 21 interview with the Nashville Tennesean, Preds general manager Barry Trotz expressed his frustration by stating, “I need more (expletive) from (the players)”, while defending Brunette.

“You look at the names on our roster, we should score more,” Trotz tolde Alex Daugherty of the Tennessean. “Because we have (Filip) Forsberg, (Steven) Stamkos, (Jonathan) Marchessault, we all think we’re going to score.”

Clearly, that thought process has not translated to goals. Nashville was ranked 30th in the NHL with a 2.59 goals-per-game average in 2024-25. Through 22 games this season, that average has dropped to 2.32.

The burden of responsibility isn’t just on the offense, however. The Preds have been outscored 15-3 over their last three games. The eight goals given up against Florida were the most since last April 1, when Nashville fell 8-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 16 shots before being pulled for the second time this season in favor of backup goalie Justus Annunen, who gave up three goals on 10 shots faced. Annunen is still looking for his first win of 2025-26.

Even the players are running out of ways to describe the Predators’ woes.

“Horrible game,” Preds captain Roman Josi said following Monday’s loss. “We just played poorly. I don’t know. It’s hard to explain.”

Frustration among the players has been evident lately. After being scored on by Michael McCarron during a recent practice, center Ryan O’Reilly smashed his stick, and there were some extra shoves after play stoppages.

Following a Nov. 6 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers, O’Reilly was harsh in assessing his play, telling reporters, “I can’t make a six-foot pass to save my life. You’re not going to have much success if I’m playing pathetic like that. I’ve had one good year in my career,”

O'Reilly later admitted he overreacted, saying the comments made him sound like a crybaby.

Raw emotions and harsh self-criticism is understandable given the circumstances. Unfortunately, they don’t always lead to improvement. If the Preds’ slide continues, and Trotz is serious about sticking with Brunette to lead the team, only one other option remains: revamp the roster.

That is looking more likely,. Particularly after his comments to the Tennesean.

“I know who makes mistakes,” Trotz said. “When the puck is on someone’s stick and they pass it right to (an opponent), that’s not (Andrew Brunette’s) fault.”

The task of overhauling a roster laden with older veterans carrying expensive contracts won’t be easy. While Trotz has been reluctant to use the term “rebuild) in his effort to make the roster younger, that may be required if the Preds are going to turn things around. That means the losing may continue, and it could be a while before Preds fans start to budget for buying playoff tickets.

It is said that winning is contagious. Losing is, too. If it continues, excitement among fans will dim, and players will find it more difficult to put forth a spirited effort night after night.

Buckle up. The regular season has 60 games left.