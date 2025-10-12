Forsberg, Martin And O'Reilly Showing Early Results On Nashville Predators' First Line

Oct 11, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates goal with center Brady Martin (44) against the Utah Mammoth during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There’s something to be said for chemistry when it comes to putting a successful line on the ice. It’s an intangible that isn’t automatic and often takes a bit of tinkering with various combinations of players before results are achieved.

Although the Nashville Predators came away disappointed after falling 3-2 to the Utah Mammoth in overtime Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena, the top line has stood out in the first two games of the young regular season.

Throughout training camp, the pre-season and the first two games of the regular season, the Predators’ top line of Filip Forsberg, Brady Martin and Ryan O’Reilly have developed both chemistry and results.

A small sample size, to be sure, but the top line has factored in both of the Predators’ regular-season games.

In Saturday night’s overtime loss, Forsberg scored the goal that tied the game 1-1 after Logan Cooley got Utah on the board first with a shot from the left side at 2:21 of the first period.

Martin earned his first NHL point in his second game with a crafty assist on Forsberg’s tally.

At the 12:37 mark of the first period, Forsberg took advantage of a turnover from the offensive blueline, used Mammoth defenseman John Marino as a screen along the left boards and fired in a wrister past goalie Karel Vejmelka to tie the game.

On the play, Martin poke-checked the puck off Marino’s stick, allowing Forsberg to retrieve it and work his magic.

"Yeah, I've definitely been looking for (that first point)," Martin said after the loss. "To finally get it is great, it feels amazing. Wish we'd gotten the win tonight, but it is what it is."

At 18 years and 209 days, Martin became the second-youngest player in Predators history at the time of his first career NHL point behind Scott Hartnell on Oct. 24, 2000 (18 years, 189 days).

With his goal, Forsberg is just one shy of becoming the first player in Preds history to record 50 multi-point games during his career.

In Nashville’s 2-1 season-opening victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Forsberg assisted on O’Reilly’s game-winning goal. With that helper, Forsberg became only the fifth player in NHL history to register a point in 10 or more consecutive opening games.

Having an uber-talented young player like Martin flanked by two veterans the caliber of Forsberg and O’Reilly has paid major dividends for the Predators’ top line in the first two games. The three have worked together almost since the beginning of camp, and Martin has especially benefited from the combination.

Martin logged 12:44 of ice time against Columbus Thursday in his NHL debut. Most of that time was spent getting comfortable playing at a faster pace than what he experienced in the pre-season.

“It was pretty electric in the building (Thursday night),” Martin said following his debut. “So, to get the first one under my belt, and hopefully many more to come, is a lot of fun.”

Martin had 10:40 of TOI on Saturday. The Predators have seven more games to decide whether to keep him on the roster or send him back to juniors after nine games. The points will come, but it’s his instincts and getting to pucks like the play on Saturday that will make it difficult for the Preds’ brass to take him off the roster.

As for Forsberg and O’Reilly, they have a combined three points between them in the first two games. Martin's presence seems to have injected his linemates with some much-needed energy.

Forsberg led the Preds in scoring with 76 points last season, a 20-point margin over the team's second-leading scorer, Jonathan Marchessault.

O'Reilly had 53 points in 2024-25. Martin may not be an elite center yet, but is showing signs of developing into one. Whether he stays the rest of the season will certainly have a bearing on how the line as a whole will continue to come together.

The Predators (1-0-1) embark on a four-game road trip through Canada that kicks off with a Monday afternoon game in Ottawa against the Senators.