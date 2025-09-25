L'Heureux, Reid, Molendyk return from injury for Nashville Predators Gold Star Showcase

The Nashville Predators' annual Gold Star Showcase will feature a majority of prospects and newcomers, along with a trio of players returning from injury.

The intersquad scrimmage will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. It will feature forward Zach L'Heureux and defensemen Tanner Molendyk and Cameron Reid returning to the ice.

This will be L'Heureux's first action of the preseason, as he missed the Predators' preseason games against the Florida Panthers on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. He did participate in the Predators' practice on Sept. 19.

Last season, L'Heureux played in 62 games, scoring 15 points and logging 63 penalty minutes. He will play on Team White.

Also returning on Team White is Predators 2025 21st overall pick defenseman Reid, who had been dealing with a lower-body injury since the Predators Prospects Tournament game against the Florida Panthers on Sept. 15.

Reid missed the Predators' first week of training camp and two preseason games, but returned to practice on Wednesday. The Kitchener Rangers defenseman had 54 points in 67 games last season and a plus/minus of 39.

Molendyk also returned to practice on Thursday after sustaining a lower-body injury at Predators rookie camp on Sept. 11. He missed the entirety of the Prospects Tournament, the first week of training camp, and both preseason games.

An opportunity has opened up for Molendyk to not only log some minutes in the preseason but also potentially join the Predators' regular-season lineup. On Sunday, Nicolas Hague suffered an upper-body injury that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Molendyk had an impressive final season of juniors, scoring 47 points in 49 regular-season games and 20 points in 18 playoff games to help the Medicine Hat Tigers finish as Memorial Cup runner-up.

Expectations are high for Molendyk returning to the ice and these next few games could be an opportunity for him to prove that he deserves a roster spot.

Following the Gold Star Showcase, the Predators will be on the road for the next two preseason games, taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning (Saturday) and Carolina Hurricanes (Sunday)

Gold Star Showcase rosters

Team White

7 F Dylan Gambrell 6-0 191 R

8 D Andreas Englund 6-4 200 L

13 D Scott Harrington 6-2 204 L

25 F Joakim Kemell 5-11 182 R

31 G T.J. Semptimphelter 6-1 190 L

32 G Matt Murray 6-1 196 L

42 D Zack Hayes 6-3 224 L

45 F Kalan Lind 6-1 162 L

49 F Reid Schaefer 6-5 226 L

52 D Cameron Reid 6-0 179 L

60 F David Edstrom 6-4 193 L

61 F Joey Willis 5-11 184 L

68 F Zachary L'Heureux 5-11 197 L

75 F Navrin Mutter 6-3 202 L

82 D Jordan Oesterle 6-0 181 L

85 D Ryan Ufko 6-0 174 R

89 F Ozzy Wiesblatt 5-10 183 R

97 F Oasiz Wiesblatt 5-7 180 L

Team Gold

1 G Ethan Haider 6-3 197 L

5 D Kevin Gravel 6-4 205 L

21 F Jacob Lucchini 6-0 180 L

24 D Spencer Stastney 6-0 184 L

26 F Daniel Carr 6-0 186 L

30 G Magnus Chrona 6-6 225 L

33 F Isaac Ratcliffe 6-6 200 L

44 F Brady Martin 6-0 185 R

50 D Tanner Molendyk 5-11 190 L

51 D Jack Matier 6-6 205 R

57 D Chad Nychuk 6-1 194 L

63 F Kyle Marino 6-3 220 R

65 F Cole O'Hara 6-0 189 R

71 F Matthew Wood 6-4 202 R

78 F Ryder Rolston 6-1 175 R

92 D Andrew Gibson 6-4 211 R

93 F Austin Roest 5-10 184 R