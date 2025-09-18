Molendyk, Reid Absent From Nashville Predators' First Day Of Practice

Gold team defenseman Tanner Molendyk (50) looks to shoot past Blue team defenseman Luke Shipley (57) during the Future Stars Game at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, July 5, 2025.. © Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luke Evangelista wasn’t the only one absent from the first day of practice with the Nashville Predators.

Defensemen Tanner Molendyk and Cameron Reid were both not present due to injury, according to the team.

Molendyk is nursing a lower-body injury he suffered during the first practice of Predators rookie camp last week.

The 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner delivered a hit along the boards while performing a drill and left that practice shortly thereafter. He did not play in any of the three games during the prospect tournament, and is currently listed as day-to-day.

Reid also suffered a lower-body injury during the final game of the tournament against Florida. He played in the team’s first two games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes before exiting the Panthers’ contest early.

The Predators selected Molendyk No. 24 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, while Reid was taken 21st overall in 2025.

Last season, Molendyk tallied 21 points (4-17-21) in 21 games for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. He also appeared in 28 regular-season games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, recording 26 points (5-21-26) and 20 points (4-16-20 in 18 playoff games.

Molendyk had a chance to compete for a spot on the NHL roster coming into training camp. Depending on how long he is out, that opportunity could be delayed. Most likely, he will start the season with the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL.

As an alternate captain with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers in 2024-25, Reid collected 54 points (14-40-54) in 67 regular-season games. In 14 playoff games, he had five assists.

Reid is expected to be back in Kitchener for his third season in juniors.

