Luke Evangelista, Nashville Predators reportedly 'far apart' from agreeing on new contract

The offseason is ending the same way it started for forward Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators, as both parties have not agreed on a new contract.

Tuesday, upon the announcement of the Predators' training camp roster and preseason schedule, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta posted on Twitter/X that contract negotiations between the Predators and Evangelista were ongoing, but both parties "remained far apart on a deal."

It's the first news pertaining to Evangelista's contract that has been made public since July 15, when Evangelista did not sign his original qualifying offer, which was extended on July 1.

Following the opening of the free agency market, General Manager Barry Trotz was asked about Evangelista's contract negotiations and he said both sides were still trying to "figure out a term that fits."

Trotz also called Evangelista "the future" of the organization, showing that the Predators do want to keep Evangelista in Nashville for a longer term.

His previous deal with his entry level contract, which was three-years, $2,392,50.

Drafted 42nd overall by the Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft from the London Knights, Evangelista has quickly developed into a top-six forward. Last season, he scored 32 points in 68 games, and the season prior, he had 39 points in 80 games.

It's not surprising that the Predators are trying to lock Evangelista into an extended contract as they have done so with other players, and have been criticized for it this offseason.

Brady Skjei's seven-year, $49 million contract and Nic Hague's four-year, $22 million contract were ranked as two of the worst contracts in the NHL by The Athletic. The Athletic also scrutinized Juuse Saros' eight-year, $61.92 million contract.

Jonathan Marchessault came to Nashville on a five-year, $27.5 million contract in the 2024 offseason because Vegas wouldn't sign him to the length Nashville eventually gave him.

Evangelista is still on the Predators training camp roster, which will commence on Sept. 17 with team meetings. The first practice will be held on Sept. 18 and the first game is a split-session against the Florida Panthers on Sept. 21 at Bridgestone Arena.

