Michael Bunting's Multi-Point Game A Welcome Bonus For Nashville Predators

Oct 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Michael Bunting (58) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (9) battle for the puck during the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

When Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz acquired Michael Bunting from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline last March, it was more for his grit and toughness than explosive goal-scoring ability.

The Preds sent defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak to Pittsburgh in exchange for Bunting and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

At the time of the trade, the 30-year-old left-shot winger had 14 goals and 29 points in 58 games with the Penguins.

After joining the Predators, Bunting put up similar numbers, albeit in a smaller sample size (four goals and five assists for nine points) in 18 games.

Bunting has had his scoring moments, including a four-game point streak with the Preds near the end of last season. On Saturday, the Scarborough, Ont. native had another outburst, helping the Preds snap a three-game losing skid with a 4-2 win at Bridgestone Arena against another struggling team in the Calgary Flames.

Nashville scored three goals in the first period, and Bunting factored in all of them. He got the Preds on the board after tipping a Spencer Stastney shot past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf for a 1-0 Preds lead. Justin Barron got a secondary assist.

Just 49 seconds later, Wood sniped in his second goal in as many games to put the Preds up 2-0. Bunting was credited with the primary assist.

Then, on the man advantage, Bunting found Jonathan Marchessault alone in the slot, and Marchessault potted Nashville’s third tally of the afternoon.

On the day, Bunting tallied three points, his first three-point game as a Pred. It also marked the most points by a Predators player in the first period since Roman Josi on Nov. 17, 2022 (0-3—3).

While Preds head coach Andrew Brunette has switched up line combinations in an attempt to inject more offense, Bunting and Wood have meshed well together.

Not surprisingly, Bunting was quick to give credit to his linemates for the multi-point effort on Saturday.

“I thought our first period was good, I like what our line did,” Bunting said following the win. “We just kind of hounded them, and we were able to turn a couple pucks over, and then we were fortunate to get rewarded there. ‘Woody’ played great, [Fedor Svechkov] also played a great game, we just have to keep building.”

It was a welcome breath of fresh air for a Preds offense that was desperate for someone to take charge. The last time the club scored three goals in a period was Oct. 13 in Ottawa, when they potted three in a 4-1 triumph over the Senators. Two of those goals, however, were empty-netters.

With goals so tough to come by, the Preds will take whatever help they can get. Ryan O’Reilly leads Nashville with five goals, followed by Filip Forsberg and Marchessault with four. Bunting has more points (seven) than Steven Stamkos, who has just one goal and two points in 13 games.

The Preds aren’t expecting Bunting to score in bunches, but Brunette believes he is capable of showing what he has the last two games more consistently. On Saturday, he had two shots on goal and a +2 plus/minus to go along with his three points in 15:43 of ice time.

In the Preds’ 4-1 loss in Philadelphia against the Flyers on Thursday, Bunting assisted on Wood’s first career goal and had two shots in 15:37 TOI.

“I thought his last two games were his two best of the season,” Brunette said of Bunting Saturday during his post-game presser. “His game was not to my expectations for a few games. I thought the last two have been. It’s nice to see him get rewarded. We don’t win (the Flames game) without Michael.”

The 2025-26 season is a crucial one for Bunting. He’s in the final year of his contract, and whether he walks as a free agent, re-signs with the Preds next season or is dealt again before the trade deadline will depend on where the team is at those points.

Bunting isn’t the fastest skater, and he will probably remain a bottom-six player who puts up bottom-six point production. He is, however, willing to get the greasy goal and provide the tenacity the Preds need. They’ll take nights like Saturday as often as they come.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.