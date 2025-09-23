Morning Skate: Everything you need to know ahead of Nashville Predators preseason matchup vs. Lightning

After a sweep of the Florida Panthers in Sunday's double header, the Nashville Predators face another Sunshine State foe on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

It's one of three preseason games the Predators will play over the next week, the only one of which will be at home.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

Roster cuts

The Predators' preseason roster has been trimmed down from 60 players to 54 going into the game against the Lightning.

Forwards Hiroki Gojsic (Kelowna/WHL) and Viktor Norringer (Muskegon/USHL), defenseman Alex Huang (Chicoutimi/QMJHL) and goaltender Jakub Milota (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL) have all been reassigned to their junior clubs.

Forward Alex Kostov and defenseman Hayden Barch have been released following the amateur tryout agreements.

Player status updates

Following Sunday's game, there was no update to defenseman Nicolas Hague's status. He exited the game early after taking a hit and did not return. It was his first non-official game as a Predator after being traded to Nashville in June. He recorded an assist on a Matthew Wood goal.

Zachary L'Heureux did not play in Sunday's game after taking a maintenance day on Saturday. He left training camp practice early on Friday.

Tanner Molendyk is still absent from the Predators' game day roster after suffering an injury during Prospect Tournament practice on Sept. 11. He missed the entirety of the tournament and has not been at training camp.

On Sunday, it was reported that Luke Evangelista had traveled back to Toronto as contract negotiations between the Predators and Evangelista continued. The 23-year-old forward was extended a qualifying offer in July, but has yet to sign a new deal.

Hague, L'Heureux, Molendyk and Evangelista were all absent from the Predators game day roster.

4 big moments from wins over Panthers

Matthew Wood (1 goal, 2 assists) and Filip Forsberg (1 goal, 2 assists) had three points each in the 5-3 game 2 victory. Wood logged minutes on the second line and the Predators' top power play unit.

In game 2, the Predators' power play unit of Wood, Forsberg, Roman Josi, Brady Skjei and Steven Stamkos was 2-of-2, taking less than 35 seconds to find the back of the net.

Erik Haula scored twice in the Predators' 5-0 Game 1 win over the Panthers. It was his first game in a Predators uniform since May 27, 2021. He skated with Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Bunting on the first line.

Joakim Kemell was a priority player in Game 1, playing on the second line with Michael McCarron and Reid Schaefer, the first power play unit and the penalty kill.

Scouting the Lightning

Tampa Bay played its first preseason game on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, walking away with a 2-1 victory.

Conor Geekie recorded two assists and a fight. There were no lack of penalties in the game as a combined 66 minutes were handed out. Steven Santini led the Lightning with 12 penalty minutes as he was called for boarding and given a misconduct in the third period.

Tampa Bay also delivered 27 hits and blocked 16 shots.

This will also be defenseman Nick Perbix's first game against his former team since he signed as a free agent with the Predators in July.

Gametime

Puck-drop: 7 p.m. CST

Where: Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway Ave., Nashville, Tennessee

Streaming: NashvillePredators.com

Radio: ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network

Tickets starting at $5 can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com