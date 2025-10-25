Nashville Predators Activate Defenseman Off Injured Reserve

© Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Nashville Predators 'activated defenseman Nicolas Hague off the injured reserve list. He will be in the lineup in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena.

The 26-year-old left-shot defenseman has yet to appear in a game for the Preds in the first eight games of the 2025-26 season. He was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights last June along with Vegas' own conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Hague suffered an upper-body injury in the Preds' first pre-season game and was placed on IR. He returned to practice Oct. 20 and has been a full participant, skating with AdamWilsby during Saturday's morning skate.

Hague's activation comes just as Preds captain Roman Josi suffered an upper-body injury of his own in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Head coach Andrew Brunette listed Josi as week-to-week following Saturday morning's practice.

Josi's injury is not related to the POTS condition he was diagnosed with after suffering an injury last season.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Hague was a key acquisition for the Preds during the off-season. With Josi now out of the lineup, Hague's return is especially welcome.