Nashville Predators add 5 players to training camp roster ahead of first practice

Less than 24 hours ahead of the start of training camp, the Nashville Predators have made five additions to their roster.

Defenseman Scott Harrington and forward Isaac Ratcliffe have been invited to training camp via a professional tryout. Defenseman Hayden Barch and forward Alex Kostov will be at training camp via an amateur tryout.

Forward Viktor Norringer, who played in Sweden last season and will be with the Muskegon Lumberjacks this fall, will also be at training camp. He was drafted by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Norringer was also in attendance during Predators rookie camp in July.

Harrington was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft and has since bounced around the league. He's played with the Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

His best NHL season came in 2018-19, where he scored 17 points in 73 games with the Blue Jackets and four points in 10 playoff games. During the 2023-24 season, he played in Switzerland with Zurich SC and GCK Lions.

Harrington returned to North America this year, playing 49 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues AHL affiliate. He scored five points in 49 games.

The Philadelphia Flyers drafted Ratcliffe in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, but he has only played 10 NHL games since then.

He spent three and a half seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2019 to 2023. Ratcliff was called up to Philadelphia for 10 games, scoring four points. In 2023, he was traded to the Nashville Predators and played 13 games with the Milwaukee Admirals.

As a free agent, he'd sign with the Chicago Wolves for the 2023-24 season, scoring 10 points before returning to Milwaukee for the 2024-25 season, where he played 13 games. Radcliffe has also attended the Blues' training camp on a professional tryout back in 2023.

Barch is just 18 years old and is coming off his first junior season with the Saginaw Spirit. In 27 games, he scored five points and logged 29 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, he played in five games, recording a point and four penalty minutes.

Barch also competed for the Predators in the NHL Prospect Tournament this past weekend in Tampa.

The 19-year-old Kostov is entering his fourth junior season with the Flint Firebirds. He's coming off a strong campaign with Flint during the 2024-25 season, scoring 45 points in 68 games. He Kostov also had three points in five playoff games.

At 6-feet-4-inches, this is a player that could really jump out at camp for the Predators. He played for the Predators in the NHL Prospect Tournament this past weekend in Tampa.

On top of these five additions, Daniel Carr, Kyle Marino, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Zack Hayes, Chad Nychuk and T.J. Semptimphelter are all attending training camp on a tryout agreement.